How to Get Chicken Hat in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Having a good fashion sense and looking dashing are top priorities, even when you are fighting against bio-weapons that want to rip your head off. Luckily, Capcom lets you unlock numerous accessories and costumes for Leon and Ashley by completing various challenges in the game. So, here’s how you can get the Chicken Hat in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Unlocking Chicken Hat in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can get the Chicken Hat by completing the main story on Hardcore difficulty in under five and a half hours. This will grant you an S+ Rank, which you need to unlock the accessory in the Extra Content Shop for the cost of 2,000 CP.

There are no weapon or save number limitations, so you can go crazy using bonus weapons, such as the Chicago Sweeper. They are a must-have for challenging runs like this since their Exclusive Upgrades turn them into the strongest weapons you can get your hands on. For example, you don’t need to worry about knife durability if you’re using a fully upgraded Primal Knife, which allows you to parry without limits.

Once you have purchased the Chicken Hat in the Extra Content Shop, you can equip it through the Extras option from the main or pause menu. This ridiculous accessory can significantly decrease the amount of damage you receive from opponents, which is an extremely useful buff during a Professional run where enemies can hit like a truck. The only downside is that it makes Leon look like a crazy person with a strange obsession with chickens.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the Chicken Hat in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Twinfinite has more articles about the game below, so be sure to check them out before trying to unlock the accessory.

