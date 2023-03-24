How to Get the Chicago Typewriter Gun in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom Inc

Anyone who is familiar with the original version of Resident Evil 4 from 2005 remembers the assortment of special, rare weapons that were unlockable contingent on certain gameplay challenges being completed. Among them was the Chicago Typewriter, which was a powerful, submachine-style “tommy gun” with infinite ammo and no reload. Thankfully, this gun has made its return in the remake, though in a slightly different way. Here is our guide for how to get the Chicago Typewriter in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The Chicago Typewriter – Old Version and New Version

In the original Resident Evil 4, the Chicago Typewriter weapon was a specialized submachine gun that Leon could wield after buying it from the Merchant for a staggering 1,000,000 Pesetas. It had not only powerful stats and unlimited ammo, but you never had to reload it which made mowing down mobs of cultists infinitely easier. To make it available you had to beat the main campaign to unlock the “Separate Ways” side mission with Ada Wong, and then complete that for it to show up in the Merchant’s inventory.

Meanwhile, in the Remake, the Chicago Typewriter does make its return but with some adjustments. This time it goes by the name “Chicago Sweeper”, and instead of being decked out from the get-go it requires upgrades purchased from the Merchant to maximize its power, including giving it unlimited ammo. So there is more investment involved to make full use of this weapon.

How to Obtain the Chicago Typewriter/Sweeper

This time around, to acquire the new version of the Chicago Typewriter (or “Sweeper”), you need to first beat the main campaign in full on the Normal difficulty. After doing so, the Professional difficulty will unlock, which is the highest level of difficulty found in all mainline Resident Evil games.

You must then complete the main campaign again on Professional, and finish with an A Rank grade. To obtain an A rank, you must complete the campaign in exactly 7 hours or less. Doing this requires not only exceptional management of resources and ammo, but progressing through areas as quickly as possible, skipping all cutscenes and avoiding sidetracks. Thus, we highly recommend starting this on a New Game Plus file with all your items from your previous playthrough to help give you a head start.

Upon achieving your A Rank on Professional difficulty, the Chicago Sweeper will become available in the Extra Content Shop in the Main Menu. Purchase it for 1000 CP. From there, while in-game go to the nearest typewriter and retrieve the weapon and put it in your attache case. You can then equip it to use as you please, but remember that it will need upgrades to reach its full potential.

This concludes our guide for how to get the Chicago Typewriter gun in Resident Evil 4 Remake. We hope you find this useful as you play through the new game, and let us know of any secrets we may have missed.

