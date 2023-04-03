Cheapest 83, 84 & 85 Rated Players for SBCs in FIFA 23
Great players for cheap in FIFA 23.
Despite approaching EA Sports FC and the latter stages of FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team life cycle, SBCs remain integral to earning rewards in FUT. They can be complex and tough to build on the cheap though – that’s where we come in. Here, we’re running through the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.
If you need higher rated players, you can check out our guide to the cheapest 86+ players in FUT 23.
Needless to say, these prices can (and will) change as the FUT market fluctuates but, in general, these are your best SBC fodder options right now.
Cheapest 83 OVR Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Fabián
|Gold Rare
|900
|Jesús Navas
|Gold Rare
|950
|Luis Alberto
|Gold Rare
|950
|Angeliño
|Gold Rare
|950
|Mikel Merino
|Gold Rare
|950
|Koke
|Gold Rare
|950
|Duván Zapata
|Gold Rare
|950
|Gregor Kobel
|Gold Rare
|950
|José Giménez
|Gold Rare
|950
|Fernando
|Gold Rare
|950
Cheapest 84 OVR Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Jack Grealish
|Gold Rare
|3,200
|Dušan Tadić
|Gold Rare
|3,200
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Gold Rare
|3,200
|Alejandro Gómez
|Gold Rare
|3,200
|Dusan Vlahović
|Gold Rare
|3,300
|Joel Matip
|Gold Rare
|3,300
|Mason Mount
|Gold Rare
|3,300
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Gold Rare
|3,400
|Ángel Di María
|Gold Rare
|3,400
|Moussa Diaby
|Gold Rare
|3,400
Cheapest 85 OVR Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Péter Gulácsi
|Gold Rare
|9,500
|Pedri
|Gold Rare
|9,500
|Nabil Fekir
|Gold Rare
|9,500
|Iago Aspas
|Gold Rare
|9,500
|Gerard Moreno
|Gold Rare
|9,600
|Filip Kostić
|Gold Rare
|9,600
|Jordi Alba
|Gold Rare
|9,600
|Patrik Schick
|Gold Rare
|9,600
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Gold Rare
|9,700
|Diogo Jota
|Gold Rare
|9,700
|Marcos Acuña
|Gold Rare
|9,700
There you have it – the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, perfect for completing SBCs. We’ll be keeping this list updated ahead of EA Sports FC, so be sure to check back to stay in the know with the cheapest options in FUT 23.
