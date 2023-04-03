Cheapest 83, 84 & 85 Rated Players for SBCs in FIFA 23

EA Sports

Despite approaching EA Sports FC and the latter stages of FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team life cycle, SBCs remain integral to earning rewards in FUT. They can be complex and tough to build on the cheap though – that’s where we come in. Here, we’re running through the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.

If you need higher rated players, you can check out our guide to the cheapest 86+ players in FUT 23.

Needless to say, these prices can (and will) change as the FUT market fluctuates but, in general, these are your best SBC fodder options right now.

Cheapest 83 OVR Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Fabián Gold Rare 900 Jesús Navas Gold Rare 950 Luis Alberto Gold Rare 950 Angeliño Gold Rare 950 Mikel Merino Gold Rare 950 Koke Gold Rare 950 Duván Zapata Gold Rare 950 Gregor Kobel Gold Rare 950 José Giménez Gold Rare 950 Fernando Gold Rare 950

Cheapest 84 OVR Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Jack Grealish Gold Rare 3,200 Dušan Tadić Gold Rare 3,200 Giorgio Chiellini Gold Rare 3,200 Alejandro Gómez Gold Rare 3,200 Dusan Vlahović Gold Rare 3,300 Joel Matip Gold Rare 3,300 Mason Mount Gold Rare 3,300 Leonardo Bonucci Gold Rare 3,400 Ángel Di María Gold Rare 3,400 Moussa Diaby Gold Rare 3,400

Cheapest 85 OVR Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Péter Gulácsi Gold Rare 9,500 Pedri Gold Rare 9,500 Nabil Fekir Gold Rare 9,500 Iago Aspas Gold Rare 9,500 Gerard Moreno Gold Rare 9,600 Filip Kostić Gold Rare 9,600 Jordi Alba Gold Rare 9,600 Patrik Schick Gold Rare 9,600 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gold Rare 9,700 Diogo Jota Gold Rare 9,700 Marcos Acuña Gold Rare 9,700

There you have it – the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, perfect for completing SBCs. We’ll be keeping this list updated ahead of EA Sports FC, so be sure to check back to stay in the know with the cheapest options in FUT 23.

