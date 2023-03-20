EA Sports FC 24: Release Date, Modes, Platforms & More

EA Sports

The future of the FIFA series has generally been taken as a given, with fans coming to expect a new iteration every autumn. However, late 2023 is a little different with FIFA 23 confirmed as the final installment in EA’s FIFA series. Instead, we’re expecting the first installment in a brand new, EA developed football simulation series. Here’s everything we know about EA Sports FC 24, including an estimated release date, anticipated platforms, modes and more.

What is EA Sports FC?

In short, EA Sports FC is the new football simulation series developed and published by EA. The FIFA series gets its name from the football world governing body, with which EA have had a long-standing partnership and licensing agreement. That deal is set to expire in 2023 and will not be renewed.

Instead, EA will produce and release football titles under the new name ‘EA Sports FC’, beginning with the 2024 installment. Announcing the changes Cam Weber, EA Sports & Racing Group GM, said: “Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.”

There is not currently a confirmed release date for EA Sports FC’s first installment. However, we do expect it to track with the FIFA series’ history. Specifically, we expect EA Sports FC 24 to release in autumn 2023. A late September or early October release is what we’ve seen in the past few years, in particular.

That gives the developers time to implement real-world football changes, like transfers, promotions and relegations.

EA also promised more information in summer 2023, which points again to a release later this year.

Modes, Platforms & Ways To Play

Thankfully, we expect the fan favorite FIFA game modes to all return. In fact, EA have already confirmed that Ultimate Team, VOLTA, Career Mode and Pro Clubs will translate over. Those modes belong to EA and their development team, not FIFA.

We also expect EA Sports FC to make its way to all the usual platforms. That is to say that PlayStation, Xbox and PC players can all look forward to getting their hands on the game when it releases.

Leagues & Licensing

This is where it gets slightly muddier. EA’s original statement pointed to the company’s “unique licensing portfolio”, which boasts “more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues.”

They also stated that “exclusive partnerships” with some of the world’s biggest football leagues will continue – namely the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and MLS.

However, EA will no longer have a partnership with FIFA. As we’ve seen over the years with PES (now eFootball) that can cause issues and force devs to mimic real life clubs. There has been a degree of that in FIFA 23, with some clubs that EA does not have licenses for – like Atalanta – represented via other means. The aforementioned Atalanta, for example, are know in-game as “Bergamo Calcio”.

The developers do look like bypassing many of these potential issues through their partnerships with the specific leagues, but it really does take us into unprecedented territory in the football video game world.

So Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA?

To be developed by EA Sports, yes. However, the world governing body have signalled their intentions to oversee the creation of their own football video game, which will presumably keep the FIFA moniker.

It’s not clear yet when FIFA’s own game will release or who will develop it, but it does appear they don’t want to step away from the video game world just yet.

That’s everything we know about EA Sports FC 24 at the moment. We will of course update this page if and when more details are available but, in the words of EA, the future of football is “very big and bright”.

