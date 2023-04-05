Image Source: Capcom Inc

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has not only done an exceptional job reimagining all the classic features of the original 2005 game, but it’s added plenty of new ones as well. Among them are the tiny Clockwork Castellans, which are ticking, wind-up versions of Ramon Salazar, one of the game’s main villains. Finding them all yields numerous rewards, but they can be hard to spot so to make sure you don’t overlook one, here is our guide to all Clockwork Castellan Locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

What is a Clockwork Castellan & What Are the Rewards?

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

Clockwork Castellans are something entirely new added to the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and like the blue medallions they are meant to be found and destroyed. They’re tiny versions of Ramon Salazar, the castellan of the Salazar Family Castle you must traverse through to escape with Ashley. Some fans will note that the little figurines resemble the more comical Ramon from the original game, with his tricorne hat and all.

There are 16 Clockwork Castellans in all, one per chapter, and they are noticeable by the ticking noise they make when nearby. They are quite small and often difficult to spot, even with the noise. However, if you manage to destroy all of them, you’ll get two achievements/trophies.

“Revolt Against the Revolting” – Destroy One Clockwork Castellan

“Revolution Wind-Up” – Destroy All Clockwork Castellans

You also receive 1,000 CP and the Primal Knife, which is a unique knife weapon that can be upgraded to unlimited durability, meaning you’ll never have to repair it again.

Chapter 1

Lakeside Settlement

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The first Clockwork Castellan can be found on the southwestern side of the Lakeside Settlement, inside an abandoned waterfront house. Go into the second room of the house and it’ll be perched on top of a wood rafter in the broken roof.

Chapter 2

Abandoned Building South of Village Chief’s Manor

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The second Clockwork Castellan is hidden inside another abandoned building south of the Village Chief’s Manor. Upon entering the building, immediately look to your right and it’ll be sitting on a pile of dirt.

Chapter 3

Boxes Beneath the Merchant’s Shop

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

This Clockwork Castellan is harder to spot so keep your eyes peeled. It’ll be found down underneath the Merchant’s Shop in the Quarry area. Take the ladder on the left side down and go right until you come to a stack of boxes. The Castellan will be partially visible on top of them.

Chapter 4

Forest Altar

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The fourth Clockwork Castellan is beyond the locked gate to the north of the Lakeside Settlement. Use the Insignia Key to get past it and follow the path up a ladder until you reach the Forest Altar. Once there, look to the left past the wooden fences and the body mounted on the altar to spot the Castellan next to a tree. It can be a bit hard to notice in the rain.

Chapter 5

Attic of Village Chief’s Manor

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

Among the many reasons for returning to the Village Chief’s Manor, a Clockwork Castellan is one of them. The fifth one is found up in the attic area of the house, which is only accessible after Ashley is in your company.

In the second floor bedroom, inspect the tilted picture to reveal a lever. Pull that lever and a hidden opening will emerge with a ladder. Boost Ashley up to have her kick down the ladder for Leon, and head up into the Attic.

Once up there, destroy the first box on the left to have a clear view of the Castellan next to a chess set and fire away.

Chapter 6

Village Checkpoint

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

This Clockwork Castellan is sitting right next a bonfire just past an abandoned building while running along the catwalk before the checkpoint to escaping the Village area.

Chapter 7

Just Outside the Dungeon

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

This Clockwork Castellan is found just after defeating the Garrador and escaping the Dungeon area in the Castle with the dungeon key. Climb up the ladder ahead and you’ll find it ticking on top of a nearby shelf.

Chapter 8

Atop the Castle Battlements

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The eighth Clockwork Castellan requires a bit of backtracking to the Castle Battlements where you first entered the second main area of the game. It’ll be found on the westernmost tower, sitting on top of a pile of sandbags.

To get there immediately go right and drop down to the lower area, continuing along the winding path until you reach a ladder. Climb up it and head left until you reach a dead end in the path, where the Castellan will be.

Chapter 9

Maze Courtyard

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The ninth Clockwork Castellan is at a dead end in the northwestern edge of the Maze Courtyard, hidden among some wooden planks. To get there after entering the Maze from the stairwell on the left side, simply follow all the appropriate turns on your map.

Chapter 10

Down in the Sewers

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

This Clockwork Castellan is found near the Merchant’s Shop in the Sewer area. Look directly across from it towards a metal grate. The Castellan is actually peeking down on the top left side and only its head is visible, so aim carefully.

Chapter 11

Mineshaft Stopover

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The eleventh Clockwork Castellan is down in the depths of the mines, where Leon and Luis are fighting their way back to the surface. After the first minecart ride section you’ll reach a stopover point to pause, heal and reload. In that area the Castellan is found inside the small building, sitting on a spot of the broken roof above the second doorway.

Chapter 12

Clocktower

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

This Clockwork Castellan is found after riding the golden gondola all the way across to the base of the Clocktower, where Ada indicated Ashley was taken. After entering the Clocktower through the big double doors, look immediately to your left and run along the wall until you find the Castellan sitting on top of a box.

Chapter 13

Surveillance

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

This Clockwork Castellan is in the southeastern section of the Surveillance area, where a few enemies are lingering around a giant storage container in front of giant double doors. After killing them look for the green forklift and the red truck in the southeast corner. Peer between them and the Castellan will be sitting on the ground.

Chapter 14

Amber Storeroom

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The fourteenth Clockwork Castellan is just past the Amber Storeroom, as you head right along the path and then and then take the right opening before the Campsite. Head into the room and the Castellan will be sitting on top of some rusty lockers opposite the doorway.

Chapter 15

Specimen Storage

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The next Clockwork Castellan is going to be found in the northernmost room in the Specimen Storage area. Walk past the main area with the body bags to the smaller room nearby where the treasure is. Listen for the ticking noise and look up to find the Castellan sitting in the rafters.

Chapter 16

Route to Jetski

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

The final Clockwork Castellan is en route to the jetski you and Ashley need to escape on before the Island explodes. It’ll be in a bit of a rush as you’re very much fighting the clock, so be sure to know where to find it as you approach the area.

In the last room before the jetski, the Castellan is sitting on top of some crates which you can see through a green forklift. Aim straight and now you’ve successfully destroyed all 16 Clockwork Castellans in the game.

This concludes our guide for all Clockwork Castellan Locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake. We hope you found this guide useful and let us know what you think about the game overall.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for everything Resident Evil 4 Remake.

