WWE 2K23 Full Soundtrack, Listed

John Cena, 16-time world champion and star of the hit show Peacemaker, had been chosen to curate the soundtrack to WWE 2K23, which makes sense considering he is on the cover of all three editions of the game. Cena mixes some old artists with new ones for a soundtrack that will have something for everyone. Here is the full soundtrack for WWE 2K23 listed.

Full List of Songs & Artists in the WWE 2K23 Soundtrack

Cena’s background in rap shines through with some of the choices in this year’s soundtrack, though other genres of music are represented in this 12-track playlist. There are even a few classic artists such as Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers to round out the list.

The following songs can be individually disabled to one’s liking, or entirely if streaming or would rather listen to wrestlers’ entrance music instead. Here is the full list of songs:

Bizarrap & Quevedo – Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52

Bullet For My Valentine – No More Tears To Cry

Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – Dame Lu

Doja Cat – Vegas

HARDY – Jack

IDLES – Grounds

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – Ramen & OJ

Letdown. – Shipwreck

Luciano – SUVs

Metallica – Sad But True

Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – Take What You Want

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Can’t Stop

That is the full soundtrack for WWE 2K23 listed. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more WWE 2K23 coverage and check out the links below for more helpful guides on the game.

