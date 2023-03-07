Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Golden Cicada Shells, Explained

Image Credit: Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a game that provides brutal combat which may cause some players to throw their controllers in frustration. However, the title also offers another type of challenge in the form of collectibles. If you are curious about Golden Cicada Shells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this guide can tell you more about it.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Golden Cicada Shells Guide

You can encounter several Golden Cicada Shells as you explore the battlefields in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. They look similar to other loot you can find, but they will emit a golden glow, marking their importance. These objects are often placed in hidden spots and may require you to go out of your way to find them.

Once you have found some, you can deliver Golden Cicada Shells to a Tianzhu Hermit standing on top of the tower in the Hidden Village. You can climb to the roof using the sturdy vine that winds around the structure. Before making your way up, remember to grab a Golden Cicada Shell inside the building.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The man will explain to you that he is looking for golden-glowing cicadas in an attempt to transcend death. If you bring some, you can give them to him, and he will provide you with valuable items and weapons as thanks.

Here is the list of rewards you will receive:

Large Genuine Qi Crystals x3

Iron Spetum (4-star weapon)

Five-Colored Cudgel (3-star weapon)

Elixir x3

Do note that the more shells you offer, the crazier the hermit seems to become. He will start rambling about how he loves the numbing sensation on his tongue and how he needs more of them.

After you hand over 20 Golden Cicada Shells, the hermit will disappear from his spot. You will find a Hermit’s Scribblings tablet and unlock the Ascension Trophy. Sadly, the game does not clarify if the man fulfills his dream of becoming immortal.

So, that is everything you need to know about Golden Cicada Shells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Twinfinite has more articles about Wo Long below, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

