Who Is Gekko’s Voice Actor in Valorant? Answered

Gekko is the newest agent joining Valorant as he looks to initiate the offense, or defense, with his widely colorful cast of pets. Hailing from the US, the newest agent joins the star-studded cast from around the globe, with a bevy of talented individuals lending their voices to these characters. His arrival begs to question of who lends their talents to Gekko, and with that said, here’s everything you need to know about who voices Gekko in Valorant.

Who Voices Gekko in Valorant? Answered

At this current moment, it’s unknown who voices Gekko in Valorant. However, this follows a trend set by every new agent reveal, as it’s usually under wraps until Riot Games officially confirms it post the launch of a new agent, a la Harbor, or when fans do enough internet sleuthing to discover who it is before the Riot Games’ announcement.

As mentioned, Gekko hails from the USA, specifically the sunny side of the US: Los Angeles. His arrival is headlined by his pets, who provide a new way for the Initiator to deal with planting the Spike and clear corners. His addition will certainly be an interesting one, and as more information comes out regarding his voice actor, be sure to check back with us. One thing to note is Riot did mention that he is voiced by someone from East-LA, so stay tuned as more information comes out!

That’s all you need to know about who’s Gekko’s voice actor in Valorant. For more Valorant tips, tricks, and news, check out our related section below.

