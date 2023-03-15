Why Does Dr. Pershing Grab His Ear in the Mandalorian? Answered

Image Source: StarWars.com

The Mandalorian reintroduced Dr. Pershing into Season 3 of the series, a doctor that initially worked for Moff Gideon when he conducted experiments on Grogu who returns to the New Republic after rehabilitation. During the episode, he does a number of strange things and is even given a few gifts. Here is everything you need to know about why Dr. Pershing was given cookies and why he was grabbing his ear in The Mandalorian.

Who Gave Pershing Biscuits and Why in The Mandalorian?

It is revealed that Elia Kane, a former communications officer who worked for Moff Gideon, got them for him, using the cookies as a ruse to get closer to Dr. Pershing. After he speaks about his cloning research, the doctor discovers a group of others rehabilitated from the Empire’s grip, including Kane. She then learns that ration cookies are the one thing he misses most from his former life, so she gifts him with a box.

The simple gift turns out to be stolen from an Imperial junkyard, at least that is what she tells him, so she tells Pershing it is possible to steal other things to continue his cloning research. Despite not wanting to break any rules, his desire to do good for the New Republic leads him to leave his restricted living area to steal medical equipment.

Why Does Dr. Pershing Grab His Ear in the Mandalorian?

Dr. Pershing was initially rescued by the Mandalorian and Cara Dune, but not before she shot his captor and grazed his ear. This injury is probably a constant reminder of the risks involved with continuing his cloning research, but his desire to help others overrules all other thoughts.

Dr. Pershing announces that his mother died when simple cloning technology could have saved her life. His desire to help others avoid losing their loved ones leads him down this path of trusting Kane, which ultimately backfires as she seems to have her agenda. She betrays his trust and has him attached to a mind flayer after he’s discovered stealing medical equipment.

As for now, that’s all we know about why Dr. Pershing was given cookies and was grabbing his ear. For more content on The Mandalorian, follow any of the links below.

