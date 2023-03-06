Who Does Troy Baker Play in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us brings the beloved characters Joel and Ellie to life, and while they are portrayed by actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for the original voice actors to show up either. With that in mind, if you’re wondering who Troy Baker plays in HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s what you need to know.

Troy Baker’s Role in HBO’s The Last of Us Explained

Troy Baker was the original voice actor for Joel in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, and he plays James in the HBO adaptation of the show. If you’ve no clue who the hell James is, we don’t blame you, as he was a very minor character in the original game.

James shows up during the winter chapter of The Last of Us. He’s the lackey who accompanies David when they first encounter Ellie and the deer, and David eventually sends him off to get medicine for Joel while he keeps Ellie occupied. James doesn’t survive very long in the game, though, and he doesn’t even have that many lines.

In HBO’s adaptation, James has a much larger role to play. He gets a bit more characterization all throughout episode 8 through his conversations with David, which isn’t surprising, as David’s group as a whole also gets a lot more screen time.

That's all you need to know about who Troy Baker plays in HBO's The Last of Us.

