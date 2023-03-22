Who Does Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks Actor) Play in the Mandalorian Chapter 20? Answered

Image Source: Lucasfilm

In Episode 20 of The Mandalorian, there’s a nice easter egg for all Star Wars fans, as actor Ahmed Best, who appeared in the Star Wars universe before, has an important role in the episode. Fans are wondering who does Ahmed Best play in The Mandalorian Episode 20. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ahmed Best’s Character in The Mandalorian Episode 20, Explained

Ahmed Best plays Jedi Kelleran Beq, the Jedi who saves Grogu from the Stormtroopers, in The Mandalorian Episode 20. The character is a Jedi Master and teacher at the Jedi Temple where Grogu was learning the Jedi ways. Kelleran Beq is nicknamed “The Sabered Hand” because of his incredible skills with the lightsaber.

The character first appeared in the Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge game for kids. Although there’s no canon confirmation, he might be related to Achk Med-Beq, a character also portrayed by Best in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones.

Previous Ahmed Best Star Wars Role

Ahmed Best is most known for playing another character in the first three episodes of Star Wars, Jar Jar Binks, one of the most hated characters in the franchise’s history. Jar Jar Binks was intended to connect with children, and be comic relief, as the Ewoks did in the first trilogy. However, Jar Jar’s lighthearted personality failed to land with fans. Many critics and viewers also pointed out that it was a racist caricature of the Caribbean people, as the character had the same kind of look and accent.

Star Wars fans hated him so much, that the trilogy runners changed his role in the sequels, giving him a much smaller story than originally intended in Episodes II and III, after being one of the most important characters in Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace.

