Where To Find Chainsaw in Sons of the Forest

The long-awaited sequel to The Forest has recently dropped and players are tearing the map of Sons of the Forest up to find their favorite tools or wepaons. There are items suited to every person’s tastes in the game, whether one is look for something to use in melee combat or perhaps a weapon that is better used from a distance. While many of these things are easy to locate around the in-game island, others may prove to be a bit more elusive prompting players to scratch their heads. If you are wondering where to find the Chainsaw in Sons of the Forest, read on below to get one for yourself.

Sons of the Forest Chainsaw Location

The first thing that you are going to need to do before you set off to find the Chainsaw in Sons of the Forest is pull up your handy GPS map and locate the area shown below. Do keep in mind that to enter the bunker within the cave that houses the Chainsaw, you will need to have first obtained both the Guest Keycard and the Maintenance Keycard. If you have them both already, start heading to the marked area. You should see a green circle on your map in-game at the point signifying its importance.

Once inside the cave, enter into the bunker and follow the steps below to reach the Chainsaw:

Walk through the dark swimming pool area and locate an illuminated locked door on the right side of the room Open the door with your Guest Keycard and enter into the hallway Walk straight down the hallway past the dead bodies and blood until you reach the cinema room Once you are in the cinema area, you will notice a corpse seated on one of the yellow bean bag chairs as shown in the image below Walk up to the dead body as this is where you will find the Chainsaw

Once you have spotted the Chainsaw there, all you need to do is approach it and press “E” on your keyboard to have it within your inventory. From there you can equip it and use it to chop down trees or kill enemies. It does run on batteries, however, meaning that it is expensive to use frequently in combat.

Instead, make use of the Chainsaw while you are logging. It takes trees down much more quickly and efficiently than any axe in the game does.

Now that you know where to find the Chainsaw in Sons of the Forest, you can go grab your own and tear through mutants left and right. If you are interested in seeing some similar content just have a look below for related articles or head to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

