When Does Persona 5: The Phantom X Come Out For Android & iOS?

Image Source: Perfect World/Atlus

Atlus has sneakily dropped a reveal for the next installment in the Persona series which is coming to Android and iOS. Persona 5: The Phantom X is said to be a full-blown sequel to the most recent iteration and will be totally free to play. Here’s everything we know about when Persona 5: The Phantom X is coming out for Android and iOS.

Currently, there’s no release date in place for Persona 5: The Phantom X. A date has been set for playtests but this will only take place in China on March 29, 2023. It makes sense given that the game is being developed by the Chinese development team Perfect World with supervision from Atlus and Sega.

Persona 5: The Phantom X features a story that takes place after the events of Persona 5 and will introduce a new protagonist, mascot, and group of Phantom Thieves. The game will feature artwork and character designs from series designer Shigenori Soejima coupled with a narrative that will once again explore the theme of “Desire”.

In terms of gameplay, the mobile title looks virtually identical to Persona 5. Players will battle shadows as they explore the inner palaces of corrupt adult adversaries with new party members and Personas to aid them along the way.

The series’ traditional life-sim elements will also make a return and will follow the protagonist as they attend classes, and study for exams, while also forming bonds with their party members. That’s all we know about when Persona 5: The Phantom X comes out for Android and iOS. Be sure to check out our extensive coverage and guides of the Persona series below.

