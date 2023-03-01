What Is the Best Weapon in Sons of the Forest? Answered

There’s more to surviving the deserted island in Endnight’s open world survival game than enduring the wilderness. There are mutant cannibals about, and that means you’ll be wanting some protection. But what is the best weapon in Sons of the Forest? Well, let’s take a look.

Sons of the Forest Best Weapon Explained

There are several weapons that you’ll acquire across the island; you can check out our full list of all weapons in the game here. Not all of them are built equal, of course, and some are definitely better than others.

Image source: Endnight via Twinfinite

In terms of which is the most powerful, that would be the shotgun. It packs enough punch to one-shot most enemies in the game, including the larger mutants. Only the worm-style mutant takes more than a single shot to kill with a shotgun, so long as you’re aiming for the head. The shotgun can also be upgraded with various weapon attachments that are typically found in bunkers and other points of interest. Once you’ve found one, simply combine with the weapon in your inventory.

If you're not up to speed on where to find it, then check out our dedicated guide here.

Image source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Another two excellent weapons in the game are the Crossbow and Compound Bow, both of which are fairly powerful but, crucially, also offer players the chance to pick up the arrows they’ve fired after killing the target. That means you’ll end up conserving a lot more ammunition and won’t need to rely on scavenging and crafting others as frequently. Just as with the shotgun, the crossbow can actually be upgraded with weapon attachments, such as the flashlight and laser sight.

Image source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Finally, for those who like melee action, the Katana Blade is clearly the best melee weapon in the game. It isn’t found until quite late on after you have explored the eastern side of the island, though. You’ll need a maintainence keycard before attempting to find it.

That should give you everything you need to know about the best weapons in Sons of the Forest.

