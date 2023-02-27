How to Get Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

While playing survival horror games like Sons of the Forest and its predecessor, The Forest, can be a lot of fun, it can also be a difficult and even terrifying experience. Many players choose to prioritize gearing up properly as quickly as they can in such games so that they have the highest chance of survivability possible. There are armor and weapon items strewn around the island in Sons of the Forest, leaving players to try and locate what they can. If you are wondering how to get the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest, read below to find out.

Sons of the Forest Compound Bow Location

To locate the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest, you will first need to open up your GPS map and find the bunker that is located in the area marked below. You will need to have the Shovel to be able to get down into it, which means you will also need to have obtained both the Rebreather and the Rope Gun. Once you are ready with your Shovel, head to the point shown.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Approach the area with caution as there is a cannibal camp nearby. Once you are ready to go in, dig over the Maintenance Hatch B to be able to enter it. You can then climb underground and keep moving through the hallway. There will be an open door to your right which you need to go through, and then another doorway inside to the right that leads to the Compound Bow.

You will find yourself in a bathroom facing a body slumped over the edge of a bloodied tub. It is by this body that you will see the Compound Bow. Simply press “E” on your keyboard to pick it up and have it ready in your inventory for equipping when necessary.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know how to get the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest you can get back onto the island and start silently sniping some mutants with your fancy new weapon.

