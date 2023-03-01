What Are the Reptiles in the Tree on Nervarro Called in The Mandalorian? Answered

Image Source: Disney

The Mandalorian Season 3 has arrived, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled to see their favorite adoptive father-and-son Star Wars duo back in action. In the first episode, we see Mando and Grogu return to the town of Navarro, which is now a thriving trade port, filled with plenty of interesting people and exotic creatures. Included in that are some weird-looking reptiles hanging out in the trees. Here is everything you need to know about them.

What Are the Monkey-Looking Creatures Called in The Mandalorian?

The species you see in the trees in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 are simply known as Kowakian monkey-lizards. According to Star Wars lore, they are a semi-sentient reptilian creatures often used by members of the underworld as pets.

There have been notable examples of them throughout comics, television, and movies in the Star Wars universe already, including Salacious B. Crumb, Pikk Mukmuk, and Pilf. What is interesting in this instance is that we see the creatures out and about relaxing of their own free will, which is a stark contrast to how they were treated on Nevarro in Season 1.

In Season 1, Kowakian monkey-lizards can be seen stuffed into cages and roasting on spits. This is a small, but notable change in Season 3, as it shows how much more prosperous and civilized the town has become.

That is everything you need to know about what the reptiles in the tree on Nervarro Called in The Mandalorian. For more on the show, be sure to check out all of the related guides we’ve got for your convenience down below, including how everyone’s favorite little guy reunited with his father.

