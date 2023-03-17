10 Video Game Characters We’d Love to Have a Drink With

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Video games can contain some extraordinary characters that make us think, laugh, or cry. Sometimes, they may be cool or humble enough that we simply want to get a drink with them, pick their brains about other topics than impending apocalyptic doom or just have a great night out on the town. Here are 10 of our best picks of video game characters we would love to have a beer with.

Barney Calhoun – Half-Life series

Barney Calhoun may not be seen very much in the Half-Life series, but has become a lovable character who makes it count every time he shows up. He is loyal to his friends and is not afraid to step into harm’s way whenever trouble starts. He also can lighten the mood whenever needed with his good sense of humor and sarcastic comments.

While Calhoun does owe Gordon Freeman a beer, he may as well pass it on to you considering that he has not reconnected with the orange jumpsuited scientist since Half-Life 2: Episode One in 2006 and Half-Life 3 is all but a pipe dream at this point.

Triss Merigold – The Witcher series

Triss Merigold may have a complicated relationship with Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher franchise, but she’s a kind and funny person in a world of depravity. She also seems like a fun drunk in the way she acts in certain scenes from The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Perhaps a little too emotional for some tastes, but you cannot blame her for living it up with the horrors and battles she has been through.

Lo Wang – Shadow Warrior (Reboot) series

Lo Wang received a rebooted personality when Shadow Warrior was remade in 2013. While he is a modern day ninja who has battled enemies ranging from the mob all the way to the supernatural, he can be a pretty chill guy to hang out with.

Sure, most of his one-liners may not stick the landing, but nevertheless, Lo Wang is a people pleaser with a dry, sarcastic sense of humor. He would be great to have a beer with and hear the crazy adventures he has been a part of every now and then.

Ichiban Kasuga – Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Ichiban Kasuga may have spent a good portion of his life in jail, but it never broke his spirit or his charisma. He has recruited a number of allies throughout Yakuza: Like A Dragon mostly through his charm, such as a homeless nurse, an ex-detective, and even those that tried to kill him.

He can make friends with anyone, and would certainly grab a beer with you. You might have to pay for his drinks, but his compelling personality and humorous nature will surely make for a good time on your dime.

Solid Snake – Metal Gear series

Solid Snake has been lied to by his companions, his superiors, and the government throughout the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid games. You won’t lie to him, though, because he knows CQC and will end you before you could even wonder why there was a random cardboard box in the room.

He may be gruff with a no-nonsense attitude, but the man definitely knows about politics and how to hold a conversation. It would definitely be a more quiet night out drinking with him, but he is very attentive when others are speaking and has no problem asking questions to know more.

Panam Palmer – Cyberpunk 2077

Panam Palmer may be a firecracker with a lot of attitude, but she is not afraid to get a little goofy in front of those she cares about and when not in immediate danger. While she may be impulsive about some decisions, you never have to worry about her saying that she is fine with doing anything.

Palmer is a natural leader and she would make sure a night at the bar is anything but boring. She is also not very picky when it comes to drinks, and can down a beer with ease.

Augustus Cole – Gears of War series

Augustus Cole, popularly known as the Cole Train, is a man that no one could hate. How can you hate anyone who screams “Woo” like he can do. He is energetic, humorous, and loyal to those around him.

Cole has been a great friend and comrade to every squad he has been in, and would be perfect to have a drink with. He is also a very big dude who can most likely pound a keg with ease, so you know he can last through a heavy night of drinking or bar crawls.

Lara Croft – Tomb Raider series

Lara Croft has been an archaeologist going on 27 years by now, so she would be the perfect drinking buddy with her vast number of stories from her various adventures. She has fought against shadowy organizations like Trinity and the Illuminati being the grand adventurer she is, so she would have no issue dealing with an uncooperative bouncer.

She also comes from wealth and has grown up around aristocrats. It’s possible she has picked up many great recipes for great or fancy cocktails, and it honestly would not hurt for her to pick up the tab from time to time.

Garrus Vakarian – Mass Effect series

Garrus Vakarian is a former Citadel officer who became disillusioned with the bureaucratic nature of the security force, but kept his strong sense of justice. He is also one of the best characters in Mass Effect who can easily fit in almost any situation with his wisdom and dry sense of humor.

He is that ride-or-die friend who will stick with you through the best and the worst, just like he did with Commander Shepard. Except instead of making choices that could affect entire races, he will help pick which bar you should go to next for a classic night.

Arthur Morgan – Red Dead Redemption 2

Arthur Morgan, the ultimate protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, is a gruff and sensible cowboy with a heart of gold. He has lived a hard life and has many stories to tell over a couple of beers. He has also been in a few barfights in his time, so you know he can hold his own when the bottles start flying.

He also can let loose if he has had too many beers, as evidenced by the bar scene with Lenny from the game. Being fun while drunk is one thing, but he deeply cares about his companions and will move heaven and earth to help when he can. Even if that means yelling your name at the top of his lungs cause he cannot find you.

