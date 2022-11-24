Watch Shepard Kiss The Last Person You’d Ever Expect In New Mass Effect Video

Image Source: BioWare

It’s fair to say that Mass Effect 2 is well-known for its romantic branching storylines. In fact, there are a staggering nine different characters that you can woo in BioWare’s critically acclaimed sophomore outing. But did you know that there’s a secret alternate ending that was created as an in-joke by one of the members of the development team behind closed doors?

Well, today we can finally witness the wonder that is undoubtedly and officially the canonical ending of Mass Effect 2. Go ahead and check out the new footage down below:

So I had an interesting habit when I worked at BioWare. The day after we finished making a game I'd always throw together a quick video envisioning what it would be like if our characters would just kiss and make up. I'd need to find the Dragon Age version again. pic.twitter.com/6i4mcGraeX — McVee (@VioletMcVinnie) November 23, 2022

The new hilarious footage comes by way of a former BioWare developer (twitter user @VioletMcVinnie), who has shed some light on an in-studio joke that the team at BioWare would always partake in after finishing development on a game. Specifically, McVee writes: “The day after we finished making a game I’d always throw together a quick video envisioning what it would be like if our characters would just kiss and make up.”

As you can see in the footage above, this alternative ending is, well… *chef’s kiss*

Not only do we get to see Shepard running as fast as he can to give The Illusive Man a big ol’ smooch, but the choice of music – Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – is surprisingly on point as well. The only thing is, I just wish this was the actual ending, to be honest. Missed opportunity, BioWare!

Related Posts