Valorant’s New Agent Gekko Can Send Creatures to Flash, Stun, & Even Plant/Defuse the Spike

Valorant’s new Agent Gekko has been given a full reveal today ahead of the LOCK//IN grand finals, and he has a very unusual kit of utility. Wielding strange-looking creatures that remind us of a Pokemon Master, Gekko can send them into battle to flash, stun, damage, and even plant/defuse the spike.

You can see the Agent in action as part of the first gameplay trailer below.

Here’s a full overview of Gekko’s abilities:

Dizzy (E)

EQUIP Dizzy FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges then unleashes plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown.

Wingman (Q)

EQUIP Wingman FIRE to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees ALT FIRE when targeting a Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires he reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown.

Mosh Pit (C)

EQUIP Mosh FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes.

Thrash (X)

EQUIP Thrash FIRE to link with Thrash’s mind and steer her through enemy territory ACTIVATE to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies in a small radius. When Thrash expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Thrash charge after a short cooldown. Thrash can be reclaimed once.

Here’s a look at some screenshots of each ability:

The Agent will also of course have a contract that players can complete for the following cosmetic items:

3 Sprays

2 Player Cards

1 Gun Buddy

2 Titles

1 Shorty Skin

Gekko

If you haven’t already, check out Twinfinite’s LOCK//IN viewer’s guide, which features a full breakdown of all the results so far.

