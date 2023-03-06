All Valorant Pass Rewards For Episode 6, Act 2

Valorant Episode 6 is about to launch its second Act, and there’s no shortage of new content. Quite apart from the brand new Agent, Gekko, there’s also new battle pass content as well. If you’re planning on picking it up then here we’ll be revealing all Valorant Battle Pass rewards for Episode 6, Act 2, including the skins, player cards, and everything else that’s new.

Before we dive in, Valorant producer Laura Baltzer highlighted some of the creative thinking behind the Battle Pass’ design in a press release sent to Twinfinite:

“With this Battlepass, we wanted to lean further into self-expression than we had before. Our players are passionate about so many things: art, sports, music, food, clothes–the list goes on. We tried to look at these passions as opportunities for expression in VALORANT,” notes Laura Baltzer.

The Tilde and Signature skinlines were inspired by the style and expression seen in street art and street wear.”

All Valorant Battle Pass Weapon Skins

There are three weapon skin lines included in the new Valorant Battle Pass:

Signature – Sheriff, Stinger, Guardian, Martial

– Sheriff, Stinger, Guardian, Martial Tilde – Melee Knife, Shorty, Bulldog , Judge, Operator

– Melee Knife, Shorty, Bulldog , Judge, Operator Topotek – Ghost, Bucky, Phantom, Odin

Here’s a look at examples of each skin line, in the same order as listed above:

Image source: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Image source: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Image source: Riot Games via Twinfinite

What’s in the Valorant Battle Pass? All Rewards Video

Here’s a full overview of all rewards and everything you can get in the Valorant Episode 6, Act 1 battle pass:

If you’re curious to see some of the battle pass skins in action, we actually have a gameplay montage featuring them being played on Lotus:

Battle Pass Sprays, Cards, & Gun Buddies

In addition to the weapon skins, there are also the usual array of sprays, player cards, and gun buddies to unlock as you work your way through each of the battle pass tiers. Rather than list all of them here, we’ve picked out a few of our favorites for you to check out. The sprays are really quite excellent this time around:

How Much Valorant Battle Pass Costs

The Valorant battle pass price is unchanged from what is normal, costing 1,000VP. Remember that VP is the Valorant in-game currency, which can be bought in different bundles. 1,000VP is roughly equivalent to $10. To put the cost in perspective, a single Premium Edition weapon skin, such as the Prime, costs 1,750VP or around $17.50.

As usual, there’s a free section of the battle pass that everyone can enjoy regardless of whether they make the 1,000VP purchase. This includes the following items:

Tilde Shorty

Epilogue: Setting Records Player Card

Dolla Dolla Bill Y’all Spray

Cat-Eye Gun Buddy

Boot Camp // Two Mountains Player Card

Is Valorant Episode 6, Act 2 Battle Pass Worth it?

Ultimately, each player will have their own opinion on whether the content included in this latest battle pass is worth spending money on. For us, we think it’s actually very decent and among one of the best battle pass to come to the game for quite some time.

As always, if you’re on the fence then one big factor you should probably consider is how much Valorant you think you’re likely to play over the coming months. The battle pass tiers are easy to tick off initially but take progressively more XP as you get higher up the ladder. You’ll need to be regularly playing the game to unlock all of them.

Still, you can always accelerate the process by making sure you’re ticking off daily and weekly challenges whenever they pop up. There are also sometimes squad bonus XP weekends, which offer more XP earned for playing with buddies in a group. Keep an eye out for them!

That should give you everything you need to know about the new weapon skins and accessories in Valorant Episode 6, Act 2’s Battle Pass. For more on this latest season of content, stay tuned to Twinfinite. You can check out everything you need to know about the new Agent Gekko here.

