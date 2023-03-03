Top 12 Best Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Character Creation Codes

Image Credit: Radical-skeleton on Reddit

The character creator tool in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty has let players spread their creative wings and build intricate and fun characters. Not only can players create whatever character they want, they can also share their characters via codes for everyone else to use. Here are the top 12 best Wo Ling Fallen Dynasty Character Creation Codes for all to enjoy.

How to Use Character Codes in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Image via Koei Tecmo Games

In order to use the character codes in Wo Liong Fallen Dynasty, you’ll need to be in the character creation screen. From there, there’s an additional features option that will pop up where you can enter Character Creation Codes.

It is important to note that each code can only be used on the platform that created the character. It’s easy to tell which platform a code came from by the first three letters of the code:

WLX is Xbox

WLP is PlayStation

WLS is PC, or Steam

The Coolest Wo Ling Fallen Dynasty Character Creation Codes

Image via Koei Tecmo Games

Whether you’re trying to make your character look like a character from your favorite anime or other games like Street Fighter, there are already codes for a lot of these. Here are some of the best ones on the internet.

Michael Jackson

Creator Code: WLX-LjJ&[email protected]

Platform: Xbox

Are you ready to be a smooth criminal in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty? This Michael Jackson Character Code is perfect for music lovers that are ready to put the beat Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. Who knows, you may even be able to heal the world and save the day.

Shantae

Character Code: WLP-FkA?sFzCY6ey+

Platform: PlayStation

Platformer fans can pick up this Shantae Character Code to bring the magic of the half-genie to Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. With the iconic long purple ponytail and fairy-like features, this is all around just a cute Character Code.

Suguru Geto

Character Code: [email protected]?62

Platform: PlayStation

If shounen anime is your thing, then why not play through Wo Long Fallen Dynasty as Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen? This Character Code brings the animated character to life with realistic forehead scars and a fierce persona befitting of a powerful sorcerer.

Samsung Sam

Character Code: WLS-eZHWcrYCCmzzG

Platform: PC

Even Samsung Sam has been created in the Wo Ling Fallen Dynasty Character Creator. The persona for the Samsung brand may look like a simple female character with short brown hair, but real fans will recognize the similarities immediately.

Zorro

Character Code: WLS-NM?Gb8bdzER5D

Platform: PC

One Piece is iconic, and Zorro is one of the most popular characters in it. This is specifically his design in the Wano Arc, but it’s nearly spot on and even includes his earrings and facial scar.

Chun Li

Character Code: WLP-%rcB+jqMckNex

Platform: PlayStation

Fan-favorite Street Fighter character Chun Li has a gorgeous Character Code. This is particularly her Street Fighter 6 design, and fans can flex their skills across Wo Long Fallen Dynasty with this Character Code.

Rengoku

Character Code: WLX-?2DBVtkKgo29E

Platform: Xbox

Considering the style of Wo Liong Fallen Dynasty, it’s no surprise that there are a ton of shounen anime characters being created. For Demon Slayer fans, they can bring Rengoku back in the Character Creator.

Snake

Character Code: WLX-w9G4j=mV42rnF

Platform: Xbox

Snake, the main character in the Metal Gear Solid games and a strong fighter in Super Smash Bros., is a perfect match for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. This Venom Snake Character Code looks like a true adventurer, and the scars show off his fighting prowess.

Ice Princess

Character Code: WLP-Lyq9/4SWgMSRP

Platform: PlayStation

This beautiful Character Code doesn’t come from anything except the creator’s mind. It’s a unique and wonderfully-crafted skin that can make your character stand out from the rest in the best way possible.

Pharaoh

Character Code: WLX-DFDGN8ajd2G/8

Platform: Xbox

This character was modeled after Egyptian Pharaohs with a creative twist. Between the exaggerated eye makeup andhighlighted hair to mimic Nemes (the headdress often depicted in art of Pharaohs), this is a pretty unique look to take on Wo Long Fallen Dynasty with.

Azula

Character Code: WLX-YM&[email protected]&%8

Platform: Xbox

Avatar The Last Airbender fans can finally play as Azula in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. The Creator Code captures the fire bender’s intense personality and polished look perfectly.

Dark Shadow Warrior

Creator Code: WLX-bK%hmGZZVtCYB

Platform: Xbox

This is another all-around great skin to use. Between the fierce, shadowed eyes and intimidating facial scar, this is a great character to use in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

Those are the top 12 best Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Character Creation Codes circulating the internet right now. Are you eager to share your favorite look? Comment your Character Creator code in the comments below.

Related Posts