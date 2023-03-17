All Sims 4 Toddler Cheats & How to Max Skills, Needs, and Mood

You might want to cheat your sim to the top and get the most of out of those early years, especially following the launch of the Grown Together expansion. After all, it’s the time when they’ll be soaking in everything around them, so why not provide the best possible life for your sim toddler? With cheats, you’ll be able to manipulate the game to your liking. Here are all Sims 4 toddler cheats as well as how to use them.

All Toddler Cheats For The Sims 4

Press Control, Shift, and C first. Type in “testingcheats true” (without the quotations) and hit enter. This will enable cheats to your game, and once you select the sim you wish to manipulate, you can do so by typing in commands. (Again, by first hitting Control, Shift, and C together and then typing in the following commands.)

All Sims 4 Toddler Skills Cheats

These will make it so you can easily set whatever skill level you want for your toddlers.

Type these exactly, where # is a value 1-5.

Communication – stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_communication #

stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_communication # Imagination – stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_imagination #

– stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_imagination # Movement – stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_movement #

– stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_movement # Potty – stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_potty #

– stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_potty # Thinking – stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_thinking #

Sims 4 Toddler Need cheats

For these, you’ll be able to make your toddlers instantly happy and alter their need bars.

Attention – fillmotive motive_attention

fillmotive motive_attention Bladder – fillmotive motive_bladder

fillmotive motive_bladder Energy – fillmotive motive_energy

fillmotive motive_energy Fun – fillmotive motive_fun

fillmotive motive_fun Hunger – fillmotive motive_hunger

fillmotive motive_hunger Hygiene – fillmotive motive_hygiene

fillmotive motive_hygiene All Needs – sims.fill_all_commodities

Sims 4 Toddler Moods & Buffs Cheats

Meanwhile, these Sims 4 toddler cheats will give them different moods on a whim.

Energized – sims.add_buff EnergizedHigh

sims.add_buff EnergizedHigh Playful – sims.add_buff PlayfulHigh

sims.add_buff PlayfulHigh Remove Buffs – sims.remove_all_buffs

Sims 4 Toddler CAS (Create a Sim) Change Cheats

Simply hold shift and click on a sim to select the option that will allow you to modify them in CAS. This will let you change the actual physical appearance of any sim, as well as the relationships it has. It’s been a staple cheat for the game and now works with toddlers, as well.

That does it for all the Sims 4 toddler cheats and how to use them all. Which ones did we miss? Which are your favorites? Let us know in the comments down below! And if you’re interested in more Sims 4 cheats, check out our master list over here or go here for Parenthood cheats, too.