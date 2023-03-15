Image Source: Dimension Films

Wes Craven’s 1996 legendary slasher, Scream, re-wrote the blood-drenched rulebook. Not only was it an intelligent, self-referential love letter to the horror classics of yesteryear, but it also struck the right balance between charming meta-humor and hide-behind-the-pillow scares.

Spanning six films, an eponymous Netflix TV series, as well as an appearance in Behaviour Interactive’s popular asymmetrical cat-and-mouse horror game Dead By Daylight, Scream’s Ghostface is equally iconic as it is creepy.

With that in mind, we thought that now would be a great time to revisit Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s genre-defining pièce de résistance. Yes, over the course of fifteen questions, we’ve put together the ultimate movie trivia quiz that’ll get all you Scream fans scratching your heads and stroking your chins.

So, without further ado, grab your voice changer, sharpen up your hunting knife, and don your Ghostface mask as we return to the iconic streets of Scream in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Let’s get into it!

Only Hardcore Scream Fans Can Get A Perfect Score In This Trivia Quiz Let's start with an easy one: What's the name of the fictional town that Scream is set in? Williamsburg Middlesborough Woodsboro Centralia In the opening scene of Scream, which two horror movies does Casey have to answer questions about? Friday The 13th and Psycho Cat People and Poltergeist Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Halloween and Friday The 13th How many times does the killer call Casey in the opening scene? 3 times 5 times 6 times 8 times The use of caller ID increased more than threefold after the release of Scream. True or False? True False When Sidney Prescott is first attacked, Billy Loomis climbs through the bedroom window to "rescue" her. What drops out of his pocket that makes him look suspicious? A knife A picture of Sydney Prescott's mother A Ghostface mask A mobile phone The original working title for Scream was "Scary Movie." True or False? True False Linda Blair, who played Regan in the first two Exorcist movies, makes a cameo as a news reporter in Scream. True or False? True False The sheriff is played by Joseph Whipp, the same actor who played a police officer in A Nightmare On Elm Street. True or False? True False How does Sidney's best friend Tatum Riley die? Stabbed in the back Burnt alive Crushed by a garage door Electrocuted Which horror movie is being watched at the party just before Randy Meeks recites his famous rules? Halloween Friday The 13th Prom Night A Nightmare On Elm Street Complete Randy Meeks' famous rules: "1. You can never have sex. The minute you get a little nookie--you're as good as gone. Sex always equals death. 2. Never drink or do drugs. The sin factor. It's an extension of number one. And 3. Never, ever, ever, under any circumstances, say..." "Who goes there?" "Let's split up!" "I'll be right back." "Let's go down this dark alley!" The effects team created over one hundred and fifty gallons of fake blood and did NOT use any corn syrup or red food dye to make it. True or False? True False Which horror movie is NOT mentioned in Scream? Hellraiser The Thing Prom Night The Evil Dead How does Stu Macher die at the end of Scream? He's cut too deeply by Billy and bleeds out Sidney Prescott shoots him in the head with a pistol Gale Weathers stabs him with an umbrella A TV falls on his head and electrocutes him Complete this famous Billy Loomis quote: "You hear that Stu? I think she wants a motive. Well, I don't really believe in motives Sid, I mean did..." "Jason Voorhees have a motive?" "Freddy Krueger have a motive?" "Norman Bates have a motive?" "Michael Myers have a motive?" Complete this famous Gale Weathers quote: "I've got an ending for you. The reporter left for dead in the news van, comes to. Stumbles on you two dipsh*ts, finds the gun..." "Ruins your stupid plot, and becomes the hero." "Steps up, and kicks some ass." "Foils your plan, and saves the day." "Catches the bad guys, and sells a ton of books." Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on horror movie icons, James Bond, Avatar, Jurassic Park, The Thing, Terminator 2, and even one on whether you can survive a horror movie.

Image Sources: Woods Entertainment and Dimension Films (via Halloween Year Round)

Related Posts