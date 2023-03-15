Only Hardcore Scream Fans Can Get A Perfect Score In This Trivia Quiz
What’s your favorite scary movie?
Wes Craven’s 1996 legendary slasher, Scream, re-wrote the blood-drenched rulebook. Not only was it an intelligent, self-referential love letter to the horror classics of yesteryear, but it also struck the right balance between charming meta-humor and hide-behind-the-pillow scares.
Spanning six films, an eponymous Netflix TV series, as well as an appearance in Behaviour Interactive’s popular asymmetrical cat-and-mouse horror game Dead By Daylight, Scream’s Ghostface is equally iconic as it is creepy.
With that in mind, we thought that now would be a great time to revisit Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s genre-defining pièce de résistance. Yes, over the course of fifteen questions, we’ve put together the ultimate movie trivia quiz that’ll get all you Scream fans scratching your heads and stroking your chins.
So, without further ado, grab your voice changer, sharpen up your hunting knife, and don your Ghostface mask as we return to the iconic streets of Scream in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Let’s get into it!
Image Sources: Woods Entertainment and Dimension Films (via Halloween Year Round)
