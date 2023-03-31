Kitty Pryde Gets Disabled in Marvel Snap Less than a Week After She’s Released

Image Source: Second Dinner

Every week, Second Dinner drops a new card in Marvel Snap. Over the past two weeks, we’ve had Master Mold and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, both of which have been pretty solid additions to the game. This week, we got Kitty Pryde, who is absolutely busted in more ways than one.

Not only is she a pretty damn powerful card, her interactions with other synergistic cards are also completely broken. Returning her to your hand doesn’t buff the Collector, she isn’t affected by any cost altering abilities like Wave or Beast, and just today, Second Dinner has announced that they’ve temporarily pulled Kitty Pryde from the game until further notice while they iron out all her issues.

Posted on the game’s official Discord server today, some players are experiencing game crashes while playing against decks with Kitty Pryde. She has since been removed from the Token Shop, and players who already have her will not be able to queue into games with her in their decks. Players will also be compensated at a later date.

This is definitely the most broken card launch we’ve had so far in Marvel Snap. The game is now available on PC and mobile devices.

Related Posts