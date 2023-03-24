Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has had several skins available for free that have been obtainable through event challenges, Twitch drops, promo codes, and special offers since the launch date. The latest of these freebies is a skin for everyone’s favorite hunched-over, bomb-obsessed Aussie, Junkrat. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on his Circus skin for yourself, we’ve got all you need to know. Here’s how to unlock Junkrat’s Epic Circus skin for free in Overwatch 2.

How To Get Junkrat’s Circus Skin For Free in Overwatch 2

Junkrat’s Circus skin is available as a Twitch Prime reward between March 23, 2023, to April 20, 2023. To be eligible for claiming this reward, the only criteria you need to meet is your Twitch account having a subscription to Twitch Prime.

Suppose you do not have a Twitch Prime subscription and would still like to claim this reward and many other offers for various games. In that case, you can purchase a Prime subscription for your Twitch account at any point while the offer is available for redemption and follow the steps below to receive the skin so you can start clowning around in your matches as Junk.

Alternatively, you may also be eligible for a 30-day free trial of the Twitch Prime service, which will also allow you to snag this freebie. If you opt for the Prime trial, the skin will remain yours forever, as offers are not revoked once you cancel a subscription.

Firstly, you must ensure that your Battle.net account is linked to your Twitch account. This can be accessed via your user profile in the Battle.net app by clicking your battletag and then the View Account option from the menu that drops down.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

From here, this link will open a new mini window in Battle.net showing all of your About information, Games, Links, and Profile Settings.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Scroll down to the Links section, and click on the pencil icon in the top right hand corner. This will create an Add Link button at the bottom of the section. Go ahead and click it, then select Twitch from the menu that Pops up.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

From here, there will be a section containing a Twitch URL, and all you need to do is copy your Twitch username into the remaining section. Once your name is entered, it should read something like this:

https://www.twitch.tv/YourUsernameHere

Once this is set up, click the Save option in the top right-hand corner of the box to complete the link. Now, when you return to the Links section of your Battle.net profile, you should be able to see the Twitch icon, indicating that you’re all set up and ready to start earning Twitch drops and redeeming Prime offers.

Image Source: Twitch Prime / Blizzard Entertainment

To receive Junkrat’s Circus skin for free, head to the offer’s Twitch Prime reward page and confirm the redemption. From here, the skin should show up in your Hero Gallery for Junkrat the next time you launch Overwatch 2, and you’ll be able to equip it in-game to show it off in your next match. Easy as that!

That’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Junkrat’s Epic Circus skin for free in Overwatch 2. For more helpful list, gameplay guides, news and information check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to keep you up to date on all of the latest information regarding your favorite heroes and villains, so feel free to scroll down and check out the related links below.

