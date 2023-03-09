How to Lock Doors Using a Stick in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

One of the most frustrating things about The Forest’s recently released sequel is the lack of ability to lock doors. Well, the devs have gone and resolved this issue with Sons of the Forest’s newest update as it has added that very ability to the game. No longer will mutant cannibal humanoids come strolling into your base as though they own the place. If you are wondering how to lock doors in Sons of the Forest, read on below to find out just how useful sticks can actually be as they are necessary for this new gameplay mechanic.

Locking Doors in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight Games

The first essential item when locking a door in Sons of the Forest is the door itself. Make sure you are facing the door from the inside, or your lock mechanic will not work properly. Have a stick handy and hold it in front of the door. You will be prompted to place it down, and this is how you will get it to work as a lock as shown below.

Once your stick is in place, nobody will be able to enter. You can remove it to get rid of the stick-lock mechanic, but we recommend keeping all of your doors armed by the sticks unless you are heading out or have a base floating on water, since the mutants can stroll right in. You can also lock or unlock the door from the inside by pressing “E” on your keyboard.

Now that you know how to lock doors in Sons of the Forest, you are ready to secure your base properly and avoid any unwanted cannibal guests. If you are interested in viewing some similar content, simply have a look below at the related articles or head back to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

Related Posts