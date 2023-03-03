Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is the video game Harry Potter fans have been dreaming of their whole lives. Now they can finally be a magician in Hogwarts, learn spells, capture magical beasts, and create potions from the Harry Potter books and movies. Some players are wondering how to get the Polyjuice potion in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Can You Make Polyjuice Potion in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can’t brew Polyjuice potion in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s only given to you during The Polyjuice Plot quest as part of the game’s main plot line so that you can look and sound like Professor Black. You can’t use the potion ever again during the game.

This potion allows those who drink it to change their appearance and physically transform into someone else. It’s one of the most complex potions in the wizarding world and takes a long time to brew, so it’s not for beginners, and even some advanced magicians don’t try to do it. The effects can last from 10 minutes to 12 hours, depending on how well the potion has been brewed.

In the books and films, Draco Malfoy, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter all use this potion at one time or another.

Now that you know how to get Polyjuice potion in Hogwarts Legacy, look for more guides for the game in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

Related Posts