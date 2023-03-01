How to Get Phoenix Feather in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Gear upgrading system includes various beast materials that can improve your offensive and defensive strategies for battle. While some resources are relatively common, others are much more challenging to find due to the rarity of particular creatures. So, if you want to enhance your outfit sets, here’s how to get the Phoenix Feather in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Get the Phoenix Feather in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players can get the Phoenix Feather for free by completing the Phoenix Rising quest and nurturing the creature in the Vivarium. For starters, witches and wizards must finish the Beasts class and acquire the Nab-Sack from Deek during The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom to trigger more animal-related missions. Eventually, you’ll see a waypoint for the Phoenix Rising mission and determine the location of the fiery creature.

After you capture the beast, you can bring it back to the Room of Requirement’s Vivarium and take care of it with the Beast Petting Brush and Beast Feed spells. Or, players can utilize the Beast Feeder to satisfy the mystical being’s hunger automatically. From there, you’ll see a prompt to collect the Phoenix Feather:

You can collect more Phoenix Feathers every 25 minutes as long as the animal’s nurture meter is satisfied. Then, witches or wizards can use the material with the Enchanted Loom to either upgrade or add a trait to their Gear.

Can You Buy Phoenix Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy?

Phoenix Feathers can be purchased at Irondale’s Hamlet Shop in the Feldcroft Region for 700 galleons. However, the resource cannot be found in the general beast store, Brood and Peck, in Hogsmeade, and there don’t seem to be any other areas that hold this item. Players can also acquire various magical creature materials from these establishments, such as the Diricawl Feather, Kneazle Fur, and Toad Warts.

That does it for our guide on how to get a Phoenix Feather in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our explanation about the Phoenix’s breeding capabilities.

