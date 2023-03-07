Riot Games has finally taken down Valorant servers to roll out the much-awaited Patch 6.04. The upcoming update is a huge one for the community as it’s set to bring a new Mexican/American Agent, Gekko. While the maintenance is underway, a lot of players have been reporting Val 46 Error. As a result, they’re flocking to the internet to find a potential fix. Luckily, we can explain how to fix Valorant Val 46 error.

What Is Valorant Val 46 Error? Explained

Image source: Riot Games

Valorant Val 46 is one of the many error codes you will encounter when the game servers are offline. It usually happens when the developers have planned downtime and allowed their engineers to work out the game’s system.

The FPS title also has a dedicated page for the error codes and their solutions. For Val 46 error, Riot Games states the following:

This is planned downtime allotted for the engineers to work on our systems. Please try to log in again later.

How to Fix Error Code Val 46

Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do to fix Valorant Val 46 error code. Since it’s a server-side issue, you have to wait until the maintenance ends. Any Valorant update is usually accompanied by a schedule, and server maintenance lasts up to four hours. So you can always plan the rest of the activities as per the ETA announced by developers.

The best way to keep yourself updated with the maintenance schedule is by hopping to the Valorant Service Status page. Apart from this, you can keep an eye on Valorant’s official Twitter page to know when the maintenance ends. Finally, the Riot client will display the maintenance schedule in advance if the developers plan to take the servers down for maintenance.

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about Valorant Val 46 Error Code.

