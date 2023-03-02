How to Fix This Content Is No Longer Available on Twitch

Image Source: Twitch

Once something is on the Internet, it’s supposed to be there forever… right? This isn’t always necessarily true, because sometimes content can get yoinked from right out under your nose before you have a chance to revel in its glory. But is it really gone, or just playing peek-a-boo? Let’s try to fix “this content is no longer available” on Twitch.

Troubleshooting the This Content is No Longer Available on Twitch Error

The first thing to do is double check whether the issue is actually on Twitch’s end by seeing if the website is down at the moment. Sometimes, a server error can generate unexpected errors as the backend desperately tries to figure out what’s going on. Follow the steps of this guide to check if there’s a server issue.

If that didn’t do the trick, we’re going to attempt to go through the process of elimination on the user end next. As simple as it sounds, refreshing the page a few times might actually alleviate the error. Closing and reloading the browser entirely can also prove helpful. Should that not pay dividends, it may be time to clear your browser data to see if the preloaded website wasn’t manifesting correctly. How to do this varies between platforms.

On Google Chrome, press the three vertical dots on the top right of the browser and select history (or type Ctrl+H on your keyboard on PC, or ⌘+Y on Mac). On the left side, you have an option to clear browsing data.

When using Firefox, click the three horizontal lines on the top right of the browser and select settings. In the Privacy & Security section will be an option to clear your data.

If Safari is your weapon of choice, click history in the toolbar of your computer and navigate to ‘clear history’.

Keep in mind, depending on how much history or information you clear, you may have to log back in to Twitch afterwards.

When this does not work, your last port of call is to check whether your browser has any outstanding updates, or try a different browser altogether.

Last and yet not least, return to the previous page where you originally found the link to the content you were looking for. The streamer who uploaded it may have noticed something wrong, and deleted the video to replace it with another, better version.

Failing all this, the error may be giving you the answer all along: the content is simply no longer available. Twitch automatically deletes older streams after a set period of time, so it may be that the video you are seeking has run its course and is cleared out. To prevent this from happening to you, we recommend exporting any streams you want to keep for future reference.

All going well, you’re a little more knowledgeable about what to do to fix “this content is no longer available” on Twitch. We’ve got guides on other potential hurdles you may face below, so take a look! This content may no longer be available on Twitch, but you can be sure it’s still available here on Twinfinite.

