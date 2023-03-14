Image source: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games introduced the Stash House missions to Grand Theft Auto Online with one of the recent weekly updates. The challenge allows the players to crack the safes of gang members in order to earn valuable supplies like in-game cash. However, you’ll need a special combination code in order to unlock these safes. Therefore, players may have a hard time figuring out this code. With that said, this guide outlines all the possible Stash House safe codes so that you can grab all the glorious rewards easily.

What Are The Safecodes for GTA Online Stash House Mission? Answered

The following are the ten possible code combinations to open the safe during the GTA Online Stash House mission:

01-23-45

02-12-87

28-11-97

44-23-37

05-02-91

72-68-83

24-10-81

73-27-38

28-03-98

77-79-73

Players can try out each code individually to open the safe. However, it’s worth noting that the location of the stash house is random, and the codes for the safes are written on a yellow sticky note inside the house. Therefore, if you don’t want to try all the combinations, find the yellow sticky note inside the house to unlock the safe right away.

If you rob a stash house, one of your MC businesses will be restocked completely, which is worth $75,000. However, if the player does not have any MC businesses, they will receive a flat $30,000 as a reward. While the reward is not as impressive as those with an MC business, it’s still an easy way to earn $30,000. You can always check out this interactive map to find Stash House locations in the game.

That’s everything you need to know about GTA Online Stash House Safecodes. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other GTA-related content in the section at the bottom of the page.

