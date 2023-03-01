Genshin Impact Mailed Flower: How To Get, Ascension Materials & Stats

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

With Genshin Impact 3.5 update, a brand new four-star Claymore weapon called The Mailed Flower has joined the game’s weapon pool. It was first unveiled during the 3.5 preview livestream, and it has been officially confirmed that travelers can unlock it without spending a dime in Genshin Impact 3.5 version. This guide provides you with everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Mailed Flower before unlocking it.

How to Get Mailed Flower in Genshin Impact

Mailed Flower is a free weapon that can be unlocked by participating in the Windblume’s Breath event. The event kicks off on March 3 and will continue until March 20. Travelers with at least Adventure Rank 18 can participate in this event once it goes live. The Windblume’s Breath offers three types of gameplay: Ballads of Breeze, Floral Pursuit, and Breezy Snapshots.

Players can unlock the Mailed Flower by completing the challenges in the event’s second stage, i.e., Floral Pursuit. During the “Floral Pursuit” gameplay, players can participate in Floral Chess, a new game developed by the Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild. The objective is to gather Bloom Balloons continually, increasing the player’s score in the stage and completing the relevant challenge.

Mailed Flower Stats & Passive Ability

Here are the stats for the Genshin Impact Mailed Flower:

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Family : Weapon, Claymore

: Weapon, Claymore ATK : 44

: 44 Base Substat : 24

: 24 Secondary Stat Levels : 9% – 41.3%

: 9% – 41.3% Skill (Whispers of Wind and Flower): Within 8s after the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively.

Weapon Ascension Materials

Level 20: x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Dessicated Shell, x2 Spectral Husk, 5,000 Mora

x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Dessicated Shell, x2 Spectral Husk, 5,000 Mora Level 40: x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x3, x12 Dessicated Shell, x8 Spectral Husk, 15,000 Mora

x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x3, x12 Dessicated Shell, x8 Spectral Husk, 15,000 Mora Level 50: x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Sturdy Shell, x6 Spectral Heart, 20,000 Mora

x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Sturdy Shell, x6 Spectral Heart, 20,000 Mora Level 60: x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Sturdy Shell, x9 Spectral Heart, 30,000 Mora

x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Sturdy Shell, x9 Spectral Heart, 30,000 Mora Level 70: x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Marked Shell, x6 Spectral Nucleus, 35,000 Mora

x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Marked Shell, x6 Spectral Nucleus, 35,000 Mora Level 80: x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Marked Shell, x12 Spectral Nucleus, 45,000 Mora

Is Mailed Flower Worth Unlocking?

Mailed Flower is an excellent weapon for Claymore characters, especially those who depend on Elemental reactions. It is an ideal choice for f2p and low-spenders, considering it is a free four-star weapon. The passive of Mailed Flower complements its stats, making it an ideal choice for some characters.

However, it may not be the best option for teams with support characters. If you want to unlock Mailed Flower’s full potential, make sure to gather the required ascension materials and upgrade it to the max level.

That’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Mailed Flower weapon. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite by pursuing the links below.

