Genshin Impact 3.6 Livestream Codes
These are only good for 24 hours, so redeem them quick!
Genshin Impact’s 3.6 livestream has taken place, and while watching Baizhu, Aether, Dori, and Nahida chat was interesting, there’s something even better – free Primogems. Just like every other livestream Genshin Impact does, there were several codes dropped that reward Primogems. And, just like all the other livestream codes, these will only last until April 1, so don’t forget to claim them as soon as you see them. Here are the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes.
Genshin Impact 3.6 Stream Free Codes
There were a few different codes given out during the 3.6 stream. Here are all of them:
- 9ARE6VLJT34H: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- KBRE7D4KA2MM: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit
- 7S9X6V4JB2M9: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to Use Genshin Impact Codes
In case you need a refresher on how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact, here’s a quick tutorial:
- Load up Genshin Impact
- Go to Settings
- Go to Account
- Click Redeem Code
- Type or Paste Code
And there you have it! Now you can enjoy your free Primogems and perhaps pull on the 3.6 banners for Baizhu or Kaveh (or keep saving for your favorite characters to finally see a rerun, like Eula).
That’s all there is for Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes. How do you plan to use the free resources? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to share any lucky pulls you get with your Primos!
