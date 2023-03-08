Dissending for Sweets Hogwarts Legacy Quest Guide

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Weasley family is up to some mischief again in the latest video game adaptation of the Harry Potter universe, where players can join in on the fun by making unique potions. As time goes on, you’ll stumble upon the Dissending for Sweets quest, sometimes mistakenly referred to as the Descending for Sweets, to help Garreth Weasley make a Fizzing Whizzbee-inspired beverage. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Dissending for Sweets quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete Dissending for Sweets Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dissending for Sweets quest can be found at the Great Hall of Hogwarts, in which you should spot Garreth Weasley near the large doorway. However, those who don’t see this individual must complete the Potions class with Professor Sharp during the Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns main mission. After you achieve this, Weasley will ask you to get a few Billywig Stings by taking a secret passageway to Honeydukes’ cellar.

First, players must locate the one-eyed witch statue near the Faculty Tower Floo Flame to find the hidden pathway and interact with the object.

Then, you can go forward and cast Reparo on the broken lift:

After you use the elevator to go down, you must get rid of the spiderwebs with a pyro spell and perform Levioso on a wooden platform to reach the top.

Now players must initiate similar interactions to get across the land by using Reparo to fix broken bridges, Levioso to lift objects, and Incendio to clear spiderwebs. Later down the line, you’ll reach a blockage that prevents you from grabbing a platform; therefore, you must cast Accio on the metal debris, allowing you to levitate the wooden item with Levioso.

The following pathway is a relatively straightforward route, but it does feature a doorway puzzle that requires players to light up two stacks of wood with pyro spells. From there, you can go up the ladder and find the Billywig Stings for Weasley on the right side of the room.

If you want to have some fun, you can go upstairs and eat some tasty sweets at Honeydukes; then you can teleport to the Great Hall Floo Flame to get back to Garreth instantly. Witches or wizards can charge a fee or give the items to the character for free, gaining a Conjuring Spell for the Room of Requirement, XP, and other bonuses.

That does it for our guide on the Dissending for Sweets quest in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the Venomous Valour side mission.

