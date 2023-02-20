How to Complete Venomous Valour in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Not everyone can be as brave as Harry Potter, and Duncan Hobhouse considers himself rather timid. However, even the most cowardly person has pride, and Duncan cannot stand being mocked for being afraid of Puffskeins. He will ask you to bring proof for his false claim that he has entered the Hidden Herbiology Corridor, which many believe contains dangerous plants grown by the previous Herbology professor. If you need help with completing the Venomous Valour quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you have come to the right place.

Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Valour Quest Guide

After you have accepted the Venomous Valour side quest by talking to Duncan in the Astronomy Wing; simply follow the Charmed Compass, and it will lead you to the southern side of the Bell Tower Wing. You need to walk past the invested bee hives and take the stairs to reach the entrance.

Once you have found the door, you can follow these steps to complete the quest: Use fire spells to open the path and enter the Hidden Herbiology Corridor. You can either use Incendio or Confringo. Cast Lumos to get past Devil’s Snare. Continue walking and enter the door to your left. Take the Giant Venomous Tentacula Leaf. Don’t worry. It won’t bite you. Exit the Hidden Herbiology Corridor. You can take the stairs to your right to leave the area.

It’s time to return to Duncan, who is anxiously waiting for your return. Like other side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be given two options where you can give or keep the Giant Venomous Tentacula Leaf. Duncan will be happy if you deliver the proof of bravery to him, and thank you for your help. On the other hand, if you decide to keep the leaf for yourself, he will be distraught while your player character tries to give him a pep talk, which he ignores.

So, that’s the end of our guide on how to complete the Venomous Valour quest in Hogwarts Legacy. For more help with the game, check out our other articles below.

