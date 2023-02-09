Should You Give the Venomous Tentacula Leaf to Duncan in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

School life can sometimes be tough, especially for the Hogwarts student Duncan Hobhouse, who has been teased for his timid nature. As a result, he will ask the player to help him with this dilemma by getting him a rare item in a dangerous place to make people believe that he isn’t a scaredy-cat. So, the question remains, should you give Duncan the Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s what you need to know.

Should You Give or Keep the Venomous Tentacula Leaf in Hogwarts Legacy?

Once you obtain the Venomous Tentacula Leaf in Hogwarts Legacy, you can give it to Hobhouse or keep it for yourself. If you hand the item to Duncan, he will be happy with your choice and will take it graciously. As for the other route, he will be distraught with this decision, but you will gain a Giant Venomous Tentacula Leaf. With this in mind, players can either keep the leaf to spite Duncan or give it away to improve their relationship with him, but it doesn’t necessarily affect the storyline.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

It’s up to you to pick which route you want, and you’ll still receive the same items in both scenarios, including the Venomous Tentacle Robe, Talent points, and other boosts.

Those who award Duncan with the leaf can get Venomous Tentacula from the Dogweed & Deathcap shop. You can use it as a weapon in the battle to shoot acid at nearby enemies, similar to the other tools on the wheel.

That does it for our guide on whether or not you should give Duncan the Venomous Tentacula Leaf in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Horklump Juice.

