When playing Minecraft, it can be easy to get caught up in all the mining and the crafting, and forget to take some time, settle down and start a farm. While not every farm has or needs a barn, they can be incredibly useful for organizing resources, animals and crops so they aren’t all over the place after a long day of farming. From the simple red barn to multi-story structures, here are the 10 best Minecraft barn ideas.

Simple Red Barn

Screenshot via Ector Vynk YouTube

When it comes to the trusty standard, there is no going wrong with this simple barn idea. The colors could easily be changed to anything that suits the builder’s fancy, but that red is so iconic to barns that it’s hard to beat. There is plenty of room inside with two stables on the bottom floor for animals and the whole top floor is left for storage, making this a perfect, base-level barn idea.

Complex Red Barn with Stables

Screenshot via Fresh Joy YouTube

This barn is a bit of a step up from the last one, with the same “red barn” style going with some added functionality. There’s room on the bottom level for six stables inside, with the second floor having plenty of space for storing hay and other materials. While this barn has ample room for animals on the inside, there is also space left outside for a few extra plots for growing livestock.

Modern Expanded Red Barn

Screenshot via Goldrobin YouTube

This variation on the classic red barn has some added thoughtful design choices that make it stand out. The outdoor stables are integrated onto the side of the barn directly, and they are covered to add the ability to hang lamps from the ceiling. There is still plenty of room inside the barn on the bottom floor for animal pens and a composter, and it maintains the storage space on the top floor.

Spacious Brick and Wood Barn with Large Pens

Screenshot via LennyRandom YouTube

This barn builds off of the standard, two-storey design and expands outwards on the exterior of the property, allowing for plenty more space for crops and animals. The bottom floor of the interior is dedicated to animal stables, and the top floor stands as a balcony with extra hay storage. The indoor and outdoor spaces allow for extra resources and tools like stonecutters and cauldrons.

Simple Wooden Rustic Barn

Screenshot via Cryptozoology YouTube

This barn idea is perfect for those farmers not looking to invest a ton of time and resources into their barn, while also not sacrificing utility or style. The rustic vibe of this barn leaves plenty of room for expansion without overdoing it on the details. It features a large wooden door in the front, with room for 6 sizeable stalls and a wall of chests for storage. The outside is left open for expansion, keeping the details to the door and window features.

Massive Gothic Barn Complex

Screenshot via TheMythicalSausage YouTube

For any farm with a gothic, extravagant style, this barn idea is going to be the perfect fit. The design is intricate in every way from the roof to the facade, yet it makes no sacrifice for space and utility. The bottom floor has room for six spacious stables with space for plenty of animals, and while the top floor makes room for storage, there is also a viewing balcony to take the whole farm in. This is going to be one of the more resource-expensive barns to choose, but the payout will certainly be worth it.

Wooden Storage and Animal Barn

Screenshot via BlueNerd YouTube

Some farms may not be focused around animals, so this barn will be perfect for those who need a little extra storage space as opposed to more stables. The bottom floor of this barn has three stables along one side, while the other side has a staircase with a small storage nook tucked underneath. The top floor has ample space for chests, hay or tools, with the more frequently used ones being found out in front of the building.

Small Barn with Outdoor Horse Stables

Screenshot via One Team YouTube

While some barns are more ideal for having a well-organized storage system, others like this one are better for organizing animals than resources. This barn features three dedicated stables on the outside with a walled-in garden and a grassy area for the animals to graze. The interior can double as a living and storage space because the bottom floor is open and accessible while the top floor remains more dedicated to storing hay and barrels.

Quaint Cottagecore Barn with Fenced Yard

Screenshot via sillyblocks YouTube

While most of the barns so far have been tailored mostly towards utility, this cottagecore-inspired barn certainly favors style and design over function. The angled layout is perfect for the fenced-in front yard because it appears to wrap the yard in the structure itself, but the angle allows for separation between animals on the inside as well. The floral arrangements and vines hanging from the roof do an excellent job pulling the entire design together, allowing it to walk the line between cottage and barn.

Animal Barn with Encompassing Farm

Screenshot via SidioMC YouTube

This barn serves as the perfect balance of what most farmers are looking for. The small size of the barn itself still leaves room for storage on the inside and stables to go on either side, but it is the farm surrounding the barn that makes this one stand out. The utility of having the crops and animals all in the same place is a great choice in itself, but the design is eye-catching with the twin pods and chimney in the middle. This barn would be excellent for farmers who don’t have an excessive amount of either crops or livestock, but still wants the luxury of having both.

While not all barns are built equally, they all have something useful and stylish to bring to any Minecraft farm or home. While there are endless possibilities for what any barn can look like on any given world, that tops off the 10 best barn ideas in Minecraft.

