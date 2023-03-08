Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has been out for almost a week, and now that the initial hype has died down, it’s time to get back to business. Lightfall added many weapons to the game, but only a few of them can be considered the best. So today, in no particular order, let’s discuss the best Legendary weapons in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Round Robin

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

One of the first Legendary Strand weapons introduced, the Round Robin Hand Cannon has dominated the PvP scene as the newest 120 RPM weapon. 120 Hand Cannons have had a rough outing the last few years, as they were hit pretty hard with a nerf due to the Igneous Hammer Hand Cannon, along with other 120s, becoming too strong for PvP.

With the arrival of the Round Robin, the 120s have a shining glimmer of hope once more, and with the ability to have enhanced perks put on the gun, it’s likely the Round Robin isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. You can acquire this gun by completing activities on Neomuna, such as the Terminal Overload event.

Synchronic Roulette

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Another Strand weapon joins the party in the form of the Synchronic Roulette, the first Strand SMG. This weapon has recently seen a lot of usages thanks to the brand-new perk, Hatchling, which is fantastic for a Strand build. The Hatchling perk can create Threadlings after defeating multiple enemies or earning a precision kill, and as we know already, Broodweavers love to make Threadlings. It doesn’t even need to take up an Exotic slot, making this gun a must-have for Strand-based builds. This weapon can be earned from Neomuna activities such as the Terminal Overload event.

Trust

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Yup, you read that right, the infamous menace of the Crucible during the Forsaken era of Destiny 2, the Trust Hand Cannon, has returned to the loot pool once more. With the popular perk combo of Outlaw and Explosive Payload, this gun has already skyrocketed to the top in terms of usage in PvP, and it’s only been a week since Lightfall released. It’s safe to say that along with the Round Robin, these Hand Cannons will dominate the Lightfall meta in PvP for the foreseeable future. This weapon can be acquired by completing Gambit matches.

Regnant

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Moving onto heavy weapons, the Regnant heavy Grenade Launcher has gotten a lot of attention as of late due to it essentially being a mini Wendigo GL3. A glitch also allowed it to be farmed from your collections, meaning if you missed out on obtaining a good Wendigo a couple of weeks ago, you could farm for a Regnant with great DPS perks like Spike grenades, Auto-loading Holster, and Explosive Light, for free.

That glitch has been patched since then, but that doesn’t take away the fact that the Regnant could be a contender as one of the best heavy Grenade Launchers in the game. Only time will tell on that part. This weapon can be earned from completing Season of Defiance activities such as Defiant Battlegrounds.

Harsh Language

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Last but not least is a brand new wave frame special Grenade Launcher, Harsh Language. What makes this gun so special is its access to Repulsor Brace, a top-tier perk for Void 3.0 builds. Repulsor Brace will grant you an overshield by defeating a void debuffed target. Void debuffed is classified as if the target is suppressed, or volatile.

Applying volatile to a target is easier than ever this season thanks to the artifact mod, Volatile flow, which gives Volatile Rounds to any Void weapon after picking up an orb of power. With access to Volatile Rounds and Repulsor Brace, it’s highly likely Harsh Language will remain a top-tier choice for Void builds for the remainder of the season. This weapon is a world-loot drop, meaning it can be obtained from any activity in the game.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Legendary weapons in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like how to get the Necrotic Grips Exotic gauntlets, and more below.

Related Posts