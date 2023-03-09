All Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe Gift Codes (March 2023)
Here are all the active gift codes currently available in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox.
Roblox is overflowing with great games that are super fun and really addictive. One that has seemingly come out of nowhere is My Hello Kitty Cafe which tasks players with the responsibility of building and maintaining their very own cafe replete with new furniture, coffee machines, and staff. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering what all the My Hello Kitty Cafe gift codes are so you can get your mitts on those handy freebies. Without further delay, let’s get into it, shall we?
My Hello Kitty Cafe – All Active & Free Gift Codes (March 2023)
Page updated March 9, 2023
Added a new code.
- 600KHAPPYDAY — Use code for 3 Gacha Tickets (New)
- bebalnakret — Use code for a gacha ticket
- HACMUSETTER — Use code for a gacha ticket
- HAPPYGIFT — Use code for a 200 Million Visits Photo
- 500KSMILES — Use code for a Pompompurin Ceiling Light
- LIKEKITTYXR2 — Use code for a 3 gacha tickets
- SMALLGIFT — Use code for a 100 Million Visits Photo
- thankyou — Use code for 300 Gems
- LIKEKITTYHL2 — Use code for 3 Gacha Tickets
- LIKEKITTYXK2 — Use code for Pompompurin Mascot statue
- LIKEKITTYFD2 — Use code for 3 Gacha Tickets
- LIKEKITTYKD2 — Use code for 3 Gacha Tickets
- LIKEKITTYDD2 — Use code for the Artistic Waffle statue
- LIKEKITTYQD2 — Use code for a Pompompurin Photo decoration
- LIKEKITTYCD2 — Use code for a Gacha Ticket
- LIKEKITTYGD2 — Use code for 3 Gacha Tickets
- LIKEKITTYED2 — Use code for 300 Diamonds
- LIKEKITTYBD2 — Use code for 100 Diamonds
- LIKEKITTYAD2 — Use code for a Sunflower
My Hello Kitty Cafe – All Expired Codes
The following codes no longer work as they have expired:
- PDABP62 — Use code for a Gacha Ticket.
- cctxbp — Use code for 5 Gacha Tickets.
How to Redeem Codes in My Hello Kitty Cafe
- Log in to My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox.
- Click on the pink cog in the top-right of your screen.
- Then, click on ‘Code’ on the left of your screen.
- Finally, enter any of the gift codes above in the text box here. Make sure that the letters are exactly the same as the codes are likely case sensitive.
So, there you have it! We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the My Hello Kitty Cafe gift codes are. For more on Roblox, here’s all the Adopt Me trade and pet values, how to run in Doors, and how to fix error 279. Alternatively, feel free to peruse the relevant links down below.
- All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (March 2023)
- One Fruit Simulator Roblox Codes (March 2023)
- All Roblox Shindo Life Codes (March 2023)
- All Boku No Roblox Codes (March 2023)
- All My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox (March 2023)