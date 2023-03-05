All Deaths in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1

Image Source: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has just aired the first episode of Season 1, and it’s already been an emotional roller coaster. Anyone who has played the games knows that the series is home to a lot of heartbreak, including the death of some pivotal characters. Here is everything you need to know about all of the deaths in The Last of Us Season 1.

Who Dies in The Last of Us Season 1 on HBO? Answered

There’s been seven episodes so far, which means there’s been a lot of death in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1. Alongside lots of extras becoming infected and killed, these are the people that have died so far:

When You’re Lost in the Darkness (Season 1, Episode 1)

Sarah Miller – Shot by a soldier while being carried in her father’s arms.

– Shot by a soldier while being carried in her father’s arms. Grandma Adler – Turned into an infected after dying of natural causes.

– Turned into an infected after dying of natural causes. Connie & Danny Adler – Infected/bitten by Grandma Adler.

– Infected/bitten by Grandma Adler. Mercy the Dog (offscreen) – While we never see it happen, it’s highly unlikely that Mercy is still alive by the time-skip occurs.

– While we never see it happen, it’s highly unlikely that Mercy is still alive by the time-skip occurs. Unnamed Boy – Dies after he has tests run on him.

– Dies after he has tests run on him. Lee – A FEDRA soldier Joel beats to death.

– A FEDRA soldier Joel beats to death. Robert – Shot by a member of the Fireflies.

Infected (Season 1, Episode 2)

Tess Servopoulos – Infected offscreen, so she sacrifices herself by blowing up the Capitol building overrun with runners by setting it on fire and causing an explosion.

Long Long Time (Season 1, Episode 3)

Bill – Takes a fatal overdose of pills to die with Frank.

– Takes a fatal overdose of pills to die with Frank. Frank – Takes a fatal overdose of pills in his whine since he’s terminally ill and dying anyway.

Please Hold My Hand (Season 1, Episode 4)

Bryan – Killed by Joel after being shot and then likely stabbed offscreen.

– Killed by Joel after being shot and then likely stabbed offscreen. Doctor Eldelstein – Shot in his prison cell by Kathleen Coghlan.

Endure and Survive (Season 1, Episode 5)

Anthony – Shot by Joel in the watchtower after refusing to let him go.

– Shot by Joel in the watchtower after refusing to let him go. Perry – Has his head ripped off by the Bloater.

– Has his head ripped off by the Bloater. Kathleen Coghlan – Beaten to death by a Clicker.

– Beaten to death by a Clicker. Sam – Infected and then killed by his brother.

– Infected and then killed by his brother. Henry – Shoots himself in the head after killing his infected brother.

Left Behind (Season 1, Episode 7)

Riley – Got infected after being scratched or bit, and was presumably killed by Ellie in self-defense after she turned off screen.

There you have it, about a dozen or so considerable deaths, and we’ve only had three episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 on HBO so far. If you’re squeamish about death, then, unfortunately, there’s a whole lot more to go as the series rolls on, so buckle up.

That is everything you need to know about all of the deaths in The Last of Us Season 1. For more on the show and even the games, be sure to check out all of the related info we’ve got for you down below, including one dealing with all the easter eggs that appear in the show.

Related Posts