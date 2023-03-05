5 Letter Words Starting With RE & Ending with L – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

The Wordle craze continues, and for players new to the game, it might be hard trying to wrap their head around how things work. This guide to all the possible 5-letter words starting with RE and ending with L will certainly come in useful for times like this.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words Starting With RE & Ending with L

rebel

recal

refel

regal

renal

reoil

repel

resol

revel

Since you only have six guesses, the fewer possible answers there are, the better chances of success you will have. Based on this current criteria, there are just nine words to mull over, and the way you narrow down the list depends on the in-game hint system. Any letters that appear in green are here to stay, while those in red are no longer part of the equation. As for the leftovers in yellow, think of another position to place them so you can form another word.

With such a short list, you should get to the answer without any fuss. However, for those looking for a surefire way to win, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

That’s all you need to know when it comes to all the 5-letter words starting with RE and ending with L for Wordle. For those needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

