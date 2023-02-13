How to Play Wild Hearts Now with Early Access

Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

Do you miss playing Monster Hunter but feel as though you have exhausted all that you can do? Are you looking for a new yet similar game to immerse yourself in? Wild Hearts is coming out in its full glory in just a few days to satiate all of our monster-hunting needs, but you may be wondering how to jump in to slay some of the Kemono early. There is no need to wait any longer to get early access on Wild Hearts as it becomes available today, February 13, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM GMT.

Getting Early Access in Wild Hearts

To get early access in Wild Hearts, players will need to have one of two things. You can access it on PC via an EA Play subscription, which comes in at $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a full year. There is also the option to grab EA Play Pro for the Karakuri Edition which is $14.99 a month or $99.99 for a full year, but this is not necessary for normal early access. You can grab either subscription here.

Another way to access the early access in Wild Hearts via PC or Xbox is through a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which comes in at $14.99 a month or $41.99 for three months. You can grab either subscription here.

What Does the Karakuri Edition Give You?

If you’re looking to grab the EA Play Pro subscription and get the Karakuri Edition through it, it basically functions as the deluxe version of Wild Hearts. The Karakuri Edition will give you:

Early access

1x Emote (Ferocious Kemono)

5x Chat Stamps

2x full armor sets

Decorative Tsukumo Lantern

3x Emotes

Now that you know how to get early access in Wild Hearts, you can have a look around Twinfinite for more news about the game and other releases. You can also check out some more content below.

