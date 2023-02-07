Where to Turn In Masterpieces in Lost Ark, Explained

Image Source: Tripod Studios

Masterpieces are essential collectible items in Lost Ark. You can find them worldwide and obtain some of them through quests, dungeons, and many other activities in-game. But upon collecting them, what’s their use, and where do you go to turn Lost Ark Masterpieces in? This article will tackle where to exchange Masterpieces to unlock rewards and what rewards await you.

Where to Exchange Masterpieces for Rewards in Lost Ark

Image Source: Tripod Studios via Twinfinite

Exchanging Masterpieces is straightforward. You only have to find Sunflower Island and speak to an NPC named Alfonso. From there, you can trade in your masterpieces for rewards which have a threshold for how many items you need to exchange to get to the following loot in Lost Ark.

Here’s how you can exchange your masterpieces for rewards:

Get to Sunflower Island. Talk to Alfonso. Finish the following quests from Alfonso House Vediche

Hotter Than the Sun

Love of My Life

Artist in Residence After finishing all of the quests, you’ll be able to exchange Masterpieces for rewards.

Complete List of Rewards for Exchanging Masterpieces in Lost Ark

The game will reward you handsomely for turning in Masterpieces, much like how it rewards players in other aspects. Here’s a complete list of rewards that you’ll be able to acquire:

Number of Masterpieces Required Reward 2 Soul Leaf (30) 4 Proud (Emote) 6 Uncommon Card Pack (3) 8 Vitality Increase Potion 10 Sunflower Island Soul 12 Eternity Essence (20) 14 Stat Increase Potion 16 Rare Card Pack (3) 18 Structure: Azure Hill 20 Artist’s Treasure Chest 22 Creation Fragment (15) 24 Conviction 26 Epic Card 28 Structure: By Lantern’s Light 30 Artist’s Treasure Chest 32 Menelik’s Tome (10) 34 Artist’s Treasure Chest 36 Wei Card 38 Artist’s Treasure Chest 40 Art Aficionado (Title) 42 Structure: Divine Protection 44 Judgment 46 Guardian Luen Card 48 Greatest Masterpiece of a Lifetime

Lost Ark rewards players generously with the time they spend collecting these Masterpieces, especially the Sunflower Island Soul. Players can then exchange this Island Soul at a statue in Opher, the Lonely Island.

Related Posts