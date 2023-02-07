Where to Turn In Masterpieces in Lost Ark, Explained
Turn your Masterpieces into rewards!
Masterpieces are essential collectible items in Lost Ark. You can find them worldwide and obtain some of them through quests, dungeons, and many other activities in-game. But upon collecting them, what’s their use, and where do you go to turn Lost Ark Masterpieces in? This article will tackle where to exchange Masterpieces to unlock rewards and what rewards await you.
Where to Exchange Masterpieces for Rewards in Lost Ark
Exchanging Masterpieces is straightforward. You only have to find Sunflower Island and speak to an NPC named Alfonso. From there, you can trade in your masterpieces for rewards which have a threshold for how many items you need to exchange to get to the following loot in Lost Ark.
Here’s how you can exchange your masterpieces for rewards:
- Get to Sunflower Island.
- Talk to Alfonso.
- Finish the following quests from Alfonso
- House Vediche
- Hotter Than the Sun
- Love of My Life
- Artist in Residence
- After finishing all of the quests, you’ll be able to exchange Masterpieces for rewards.
Complete List of Rewards for Exchanging Masterpieces in Lost Ark
The game will reward you handsomely for turning in Masterpieces, much like how it rewards players in other aspects. Here’s a complete list of rewards that you’ll be able to acquire:
|Number of Masterpieces Required
|Reward
|2
|Soul Leaf (30)
|4
|Proud (Emote)
|6
|Uncommon Card Pack (3)
|8
|Vitality Increase Potion
|10
|Sunflower Island Soul
|12
|Eternity Essence (20)
|14
|Stat Increase Potion
|16
|Rare Card Pack (3)
|18
|Structure: Azure Hill
|20
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|22
|Creation Fragment (15)
|24
|Conviction
|26
|Epic Card
|28
|Structure: By Lantern’s Light
|30
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|32
|Menelik’s Tome (10)
|34
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|36
|Wei Card
|38
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|40
|Art Aficionado (Title)
|42
|Structure: Divine Protection
|44
|Judgment
|46
|Guardian Luen Card
|48
|Greatest Masterpiece of a Lifetime
Lost Ark rewards players generously with the time they spend collecting these Masterpieces, especially the Sunflower Island Soul. Players can then exchange this Island Soul at a statue in Opher, the Lonely Island.
- How to Get Heavenly Harmony in Lost Ark
- How To Get Wealth Runes in Lost Ark
- Best Machinist Builds in Lost Ark
- How to Complete She Drifts Sea Gifts Quest in Lost Ark
- Lost Ark X The Witcher Crossover Coming to the West in January 2023