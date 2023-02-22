What Movie Is Ellie Watching in The Last of Us Episode 6? Answered

Image Source: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us TV show continues to go from strength to strength, and remains a beacon in the dark for video game adaptations. While Joel and Ellie’s emotional journey presses on and soon arrives at a settlement in Jackson, viewers may’ve noticed a specific film playing during the sixth episode. So, if you’re curious as to what movie Ellie is watching in episode 6 of the The Last of Us, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?

Which Film Is Ellie Watching in The Last of Us Episode 6? Answered

Specifically, the movie Ellie is watching in episode 6 of The Last of Us is 1977’s romantic comedy The Goodbye Girl.

Directed by Neil Simon, the award-winning movie is a lighthearted blend of romance, comedy, and drama, and sees Richard Dreyfus, Marsha Mason, and ten-year-old star Quinn Cummings develop an against-all-odds relationship with each other.

Essentially, Paula (portrayed by Marsha Mason) is a single-parent and a divorcee who lives with her daughter Lucy (Quinn Cummings). Paula’s ex-lover has left her, but before he went, he sublet their apartment to a prospective, down on his luck actor called Elliot (Richard Dreyfus). Lots of shenanigans ensue, but at its core, the film centers on unlikely relationships, and soon, despite plenty of setbacks, love blossoms between the two, and the family become united in their respect and adoration for each other.

Interestingly, the pic saw Richard Dreyfus win multiple awards for the role, including a Best Actor Academy Award, Best Actor Golden Globe Award, and a Best Actor Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award.

Does the Movie Have a Deeper Meaning in The Last of Us Episode 6? Answered

It’s safe to say that the film was deliberately chosen to highlight the slightly uneasy and awkward rapport developing between Ellie and Joel. Ostensibly, Ellie is beginning to see Joel as a father figure, whereas Joel is starting to see Ellie as a surrogate daughter, despite his uncomfortableness with that fact. Really, they are both growing to care for each other in a deep and meaningful way, much like the family in The Goodbye Girl.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on what movie Ellie is watching in episode 6 of the The Last of Us. In the meantime, here’s an op-ed discussing how moving one of the most iconic scenes in Episode 6 is. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links below.

