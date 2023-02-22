Top 10 Coolest Side Quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Tangled Web

“Why spiders?! Why can’t we follow the butterflies?” Sorry, Ron, but there’s no denying that Tangled Webs is one of the cooler side missions in Hogwarts Legacy. In this quest, you’ll be tasked with becoming an exterminator by eliminating spiders.

And for anyone that might be afraid of spiders, well then even you can get in on the fun with this one thanks to the arachnophobia mod. Instead of fighting eight-legged freaks, you’ll combat boxes, allowing you to play one of the more interesting quests in the game.

Flight Test

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

One of the first questions many players had when Hogwarts Legacy was announced was “Will I be able to fly on a broomstick?” Thankfully, the answer is yes, you can fly on one of these bad boys in the game, though you’ll have to complete a side quest to do so.

Once you’ve completed that main story quest, you’ll then be able to do the Flight Test sidequest. While it isn’t too crazy, this one comes highly recommended, as it not only allows you to get your bearings a bit more on a broom, but it also features some fun flying challenges, including a time trial that you can compare to both yourself and your friends.

Venomous Valor

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

If you love a questline that boasts some solid ambiance and exploration, then look no further than Venomous Valor. In this mission, you’ll be tasked with finding the Hidden Herbology Corridor located in The Bell Tower Wing on the southern side of Hogwarts.

Once here, you’ll see all sorts of vines and interesting pathways to explore, all leading to a Giant Venomous Tentacula. Taking a leaf from this plant will help finish the quest, but not before you get to experience a really cool, hidden area of the castle, filled with dangerous black tendrils that can only be warded off by Lumos.

Tale of Rowland Oakes

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

What good is it being a wizard at Hogwarts if you don’t have to rescue some students from the odd bit of trouble here and there? That’s essentially the draw of the Tale of Rowland Oaks, except this time you’re tasked with finding and rescuing a student’s Uncle who has been captured by Goblins.

Not only is it nice to say you’ve helped out your fellow classmates, but getting to explore ruins while taking out goblins is super satisfying. It’s also worth noting that this is one of the first quests where you have to put your thinking cap on in order to progress it, as it provides an interesting map puzzle that is by no means easy to solve.

Plight of the House Elf

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Despite being a side quest, Plight of the House Elf is arguably one of the more important ones in the game, as it is required for a lot of the other missions you’ll find throughout Hogwarts Legacy. Found in the Room of Requirement, this quest will trigger after completing a few main quests and then talking to Deek.

After chatting with him, Deek tasks you with finding and rescuing his friend whom he believes is in danger. What follows is a treacherous adventure, filled with spiders and creepy caves, that ends rather emotionally. Plight of the House Elf is definitely one of the most heart-wrenching quests in the game and is highly recommended for anyone who loves a good cry.

Crossed Wands

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

For many Hogwarts Legacy players, the whole reason they got the game was so that they could use their wand to deal some damage, especially when it comes to dueling. Thankfully, Avalanche Studios understood that, and it introduces a quest to take up your wand against your classmates rather early on.

Titled Crossed Wands, this quest has you find a secret club, where members join up in teams or do 1 on 1 battles dueling it out. It’s arguably one of the more interesting quests at the start of the game, as it shows that mischief and magic are still more than alive at Hogwarts, even in the early 1900s.

Well Well Well​

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Nothing beats a good treasure hunt, especially when you’ve got the entire castle and grounds of Hogwarts to explore. If you’re looking for one of these in Hogwarts Legacy, then look no further than the Well Well Well side quest.

After saving a Magical Well from choking on a piece of parchment, you’ll set off on an adventure to find some treasure, though you’re given little more than the paper your magical friend just spit back out. What results is an interesting mystery that boasts waterfalls, magic hotspots, and floating trees.

Summoner’s Court

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Gamepur

Hogwarts Legacy is home to a lot of minigames, as it lets you do everything from dueling other students to flying around the grounds on a broom in time trials. Arguably one of the best games is one that comes very early in the game via the quest Summoner’s Court.

You’ll eventually get the option to take your first Charms class with Professor Leander Prewett, who leads the class onto the Flying Class Lawn. Here, you’ll play the titular game of Summoner’s Court, which works as an inverse, magical version of shuffleboard or curling.

After you play this side mission you can come back here when you’ve taken Potions and are level 5 to play the minigame with other students at your leisure.

Ghost of Our Love

If you fancy yourself one of Hogwart’s best and brightest, then Ghost of Our Love is definitely for you. This quest boasts some of the more difficult puzzles in the game, ranging from floating candles to treasure map hints.

Even more so than this, though, Ghost of Our Love tells a cute little romance story, even ending at a sweet little spot, with some chairs, a table, and a little candle sitting atop it. Sure, the reward of a Treasure-Seeker’s Scarf isn’t going to blow anyone’s mind, but it’s still worth doing this one for the adventure and story it takes you on alone.

In the Shadow of the Relic

Image Source: Screenshot via Hogwarts Legacy YouTube Channel

In terms of rewards and stories for side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, completing In the Shadow of the Relic is a must. Not only is it the final part of a quest that gives you access to the three most powerful curses in the game, but it also tells one hell of a story about everyone’s favorite Slytherin, Sebastian Sallow.

Upon completion of this side quest, you’ll not only have access to the three infamous unforgivable curses known to Harry Potter lore, but you’ll also get to see the resolution of Sebastian’s hunt to help save his sister. It’s a beautiful tale that really emphasizes that Slytherin characters don’t need to be bad and that their ambition can play a huge role in helping them do good, or in this case great, deeds.

Related Posts