Should You Let Sebastian Take the Relic in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

Players engrossed in the fantastical worlds of video games such as Hogwarts Legacy often find themselves having to make decisions, whether these decisions are regarding side quests or elements of the main story. A lot of these decisions can cause a bit of stress due to not knowing whether one choice can change the course of the entire storyline or result in some other undesirable outcome. If you have been following Sebastian Sallow’s quests, you have likely encountered such decisions, especially when taking the ancient relic into account. So, are you wondering should you let Sebastian take the relic in Hogwarts Legacy? We have it answered here.

Should Sebastian Take the Relic in Hogwarts Legacy

While doing Sebastian Sallow’s quest titled “In the Shadow of Time” in Hogwarts Legacy, you may find yourself faced with a decision between allowing him to take the relic or telling him that the relic should be left alone. Thankfully, your choice does not have any effect on whether or not he takes it and his response will be the same either way.

If you say, “We should leave the relic alone.” Sebastian will take the relic “for Anne’s sake”.

If you say, “We need that relic.” Sebastian will take the relic “for Anne’s sake”.



Image Source: Avalanche Studios via Twinfinite

There is also no need to worry about potential consequences down the road as the decision does not change any of the story or progression.

Now that the question of should you let Sebastian take the relic in Hogwarts Legacy or not has been answered, you can safely make the decision of your choice in-game. If you are interested in viewing related content just have a look below at some similar articles or head back to the website’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

Related Posts