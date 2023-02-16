Connect with us

Keenbridge Merlin Trial Solution in Hogwarts Legacy

Keenbridge Merlin Trial
Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software
Guides

Keenbridge Merlin Trial Solution in Hogwarts Legacy

The powerful wizard is at it again.
Published on

Nora Treadwell’s research on the famous wizard Merlin leads players to a series of challenges and puzzles around the school and beyond the castle grounds. But, if you are here, you’re probably looking for a solution to the Keenbridge Merlin Trial of Hogwarts Legacy, so we’ll help you with this task by explaining the steps you must take to finish it.

How to Solve Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

The Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Valley is near this area’s Floo Flame destination:

Keenbridge Merlin Trial
Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

To solve this challenge in Hogwarts Legacy, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

  1. Use the Mallowsweet Leaves on the Merlin Trial platform.

    Placing Mallowseet in Hogwarts Legacy

  2. Cast Revelio to reveal the ball’s location.

    Merlin Trial Ball Location

  3. Use Basic Cast or Depulso to launch the ball off the ramp.

    It’s recommended to go directly behind the ball and angle your shot since it can be challenging to move it in a specific direction.

    Merlin's Ball

  4. Cast Accio to drag it or Depulso to push it forward near the Merlin Trial structure.

    You can use whatever method works best for you as long as you start making your way towards the bridge by Merlin’s circular platform.

    Using Accio

  5. Continue to move the ball across the bridge.

    The primary goal is to push or drag it to another Merlin structure.

    Keenbridge Bridge in Hogwarts Legacy

  6. Push the ball into the crater-like platform.

    Keenbridge Merlin Trial Solution

Now that you’ve completed this challenge, you can continue to look for the others around the map to get more space for your Gear slots.

That does it for our guide on the Keenbridge Merlin Trial solution in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with this task, you can check out our Goblin Camp Merlin Trial guide.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top