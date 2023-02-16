Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The powerful wizard is at it again.

Nora Treadwell’s research on the famous wizard Merlin leads players to a series of challenges and puzzles around the school and beyond the castle grounds. But, if you are here, you’re probably looking for a solution to the Keenbridge Merlin Trial of Hogwarts Legacy, so we’ll help you with this task by explaining the steps you must take to finish it.

How to Solve Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

The Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Valley is near this area’s Floo Flame destination:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

To solve this challenge in Hogwarts Legacy, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Use the Mallowsweet Leaves on the Merlin Trial platform. Cast Revelio to reveal the ball’s location. Use Basic Cast or Depulso to launch the ball off the ramp. It’s recommended to go directly behind the ball and angle your shot since it can be challenging to move it in a specific direction. Cast Accio to drag it or Depulso to push it forward near the Merlin Trial structure. You can use whatever method works best for you as long as you start making your way towards the bridge by Merlin’s circular platform. Continue to move the ball across the bridge. The primary goal is to push or drag it to another Merlin structure. Push the ball into the crater-like platform.

Now that you’ve completed this challenge, you can continue to look for the others around the map to get more space for your Gear slots.

That does it for our guide on the Keenbridge Merlin Trial solution in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with this task, you can check out our Goblin Camp Merlin Trial guide.

