Is There an Overwatch 2 Crossover Coming to Fortnite? Suspicious New Hamster Spray, Explained

There’s something suspicious going on at Fortnite with the recently added ‘Hamster Cabbie’ spray, and Overwatch 2 fans have quickly noticed that it looks a little too familiar to their beloved Hamster Tank, Wrecking Ball, and one of his designated sprays. While there’s a lot to digest with the speculation surrounding this, many players suspect it’s a sign of a crossover-to-come between the two live-service games. Here’s everything you need to know about the new hamster spray and if there’s an Overwatch 2 crossover coming to Fortnite.

Why Has The Hamster Spray Gained Such Attention? Explained

Fortnite has hundreds of cosmetics and collectibles available for players to earn or purchase, yet very few of them manage to gain as much attention as Hamster Cabbie. As it turns out, Fortnite’s new Hamster Cabbie spray bears a striking resemblance and close comparison to Overwatch 2’s hamster Tank Hero, Wrecking Ball.

While it’s true that Overwatch 2 doesn’t own hamster characters in general, and Fortnite is free to create their own hamster-themed skins and sprays, Hamster Cabbie has caused an uproar, as the artwork appears to be a direct trace of Wrecking Ball’s Pilot spray.

Here’s a comparison posted by Overwatch Calvary on Twitter so that you can judge for yourself:

Did Fortnite trace this Wrecking Ball Spray from #Overwatch2? 🐹



Today, they added the "Hamster Cabbie" spray featuring a hamster that looks incredibly similar to Hammond in his "Pilot" spray — here's our comparison 🕵️🔎 pic.twitter.com/RjKSy0uG4m — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) February 15, 2023

Honestly, the longer I look at these two sprays, the more obvious it becomes. In most scenarios, it could be argued that Hamster Cabbie used artistic inspiration from Wrecking Ball’s Pilot spray as a reference. However, every line down to the tufts of fur on his cheeks and elbows seem to match up, and both poses and expressions are exactly the same, indicating clear evidence of tracing.

What Does Hamster Cabbie Mean For Fortnite & Overwatch 2?

While many reactions to this new spray have taken it as an indicator that a collaboration between the two games may be in store, nothing has been confirmed or denied, and this, unfortunately, does not seem likely. Instead, evidence points more towards this being an honest mistake on Fortnite’s part.

Fortnite is known to commission artists for both sprays and loading screens that are to be used in the game. Knowing this, the most likely scenario regarding the Hamster Cabbie spray scandal is that the commissioned artist took a shortcut by tracing over Wrecking Ball’s Pilot spray, either without realizing that they were tracing over a very recognizable character from another game or simply believing that they wouldn’t be caught for doing so.

Neither Fortnite nor Overwatch 2 have spoken out about this so far, despite bewildered reactions from their fans. As of right now, it’s currently unknown whether the Hamster Cabbie spray will remain in Fortnite after the discovery of traced artwork, so only time will tell how this is handled.

On the other hand, there’s always the slim chance that this is some bizarre indicator of a crossover after all, but as previously mentioned, this seems highly unlikely. On the bright side, Fortnite does have a solid track record of crossover content alongside big franchise names, such as Marvel and My Hero Academia. Keeping this in mind, an Overwatch 2 crossover would likely be pulled off with style if it ever comes to be.

That’s everything you need to know about the new hamster spray and if there’s an Overwatch 2 crossover coming to Fortnite. What are your thoughts on the whole ordeal? Feel free to let us know in the comments below, and check out the rest of our content for more news, lists, and guides regarding Fortnite and Overwatch.

