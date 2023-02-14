Is the Whomping Willow in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy is the video game every Harry Potter fan has been dreaming of, as they can finally be part of the world they love. The game allows you to walk the halls of Hogwarts, learn spells, and interact with many of the places the books and movies gave life to. With that in mind, many players are wondering is the Whomping Willow in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Can You Find the Whomping Willow in Hogwarts Legacy?

No. Unfortunately, the Whomping Willow is not in Hogwarts Legacy as it hasn’t been planted yet when the game happens. Fans of the franchise know the Whomping Willow was planted in 1971, decades after the timeline in the game, so it wouldn’t make sense for it to be in Hogwarts Legacy, be it canon or not.

Hogwarts’ Whomping Willow was planted to conceal the passage to the Shrieking Shack in the village of Hogsmeade. The tree allowed Remus Lupin to get away from the other students and transform into a werewolf every new moon, as the Willow stopped any possible victims who wanted to access the Shrieking Shack.

Many fans remember the tree because Harry and Ron crashed into it with the Flying Ford Anglia damaging it considerably, and getting severely reprimanded by Severus Snape.

Now that you know the answer to is the Whomping Willow in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more game guides on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

Related Posts