Is Joker 2 a Musical? Explained

Joker surprised everyone when it was released, as it featured an Oscar-winning performance by Joaquin Phoenix, earned the Venice International Film Festival Golden Lion, and became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. After all that, it made perfect sense that there would be a sequel; but the question remains: is Joker 2 a musical? Here is all you need to know.

Will Joker 2 Be a Musical?

Yes, Joker 2 is a musical with song and dance numbers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense the casting Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, as she’s a world-renowned singer and has plenty of previous acting experience, including a starring role in the 2018 film A Star is Born as Ally.

The title of the film, Joker: Folie à Deux, translates to “madness by two” and is a reference to a real-life illness in which two people in close association share the same delusion. With this in mind, it could certainly be possible that all the musical numbers and songs are a delusion the Joker and Harley share while they’re together.

If that’s the case, it’s important to note that Gaga is not the only one who can sing, as Joaquin Phoenix earned an Oscar nomination playing Johnny Cash and singing the songs in Walk the Line. As more shots and details of the movie emerge, fans are getting giddy and can’t wait for the movie to be released.

Now that you know the answer to is Joker 2 a musical, you can look for more news and guides about the film in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

